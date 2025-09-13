Is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch Premier League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
Ange Postecoglou is back in the dugout for his first Premier League match as Nottingham Forest manager as the former Spurs boss returns to North London to face Arsenal.
Postecoglou was announced as Forest’s new manager after a falling out with volatile owner Evangelos Marinakis led to the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground.
The Aussie, who was sacked from Spurs just 16 days after guiding them to the Europa League in June, will hope to break his curse against his once-local rivals, having never won in his four previous meetings with the Gunners.
Arsenal will meanwhile look to get back to winning ways after a moment of magic from Dominik Szoboszlai downed them in a bitterly disappointing defeat at champions Liverpool before the international break.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:
When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest?
Nottingham Forest’s trip to Arsenal kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 13 September at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with coverage starting at 11am BST.
Team news
Mikel Arteta’s side have been ravaged by early-season injuries, but a handful of key stars could return for the visit of Forest. William Saliba suffered a sprained ankle against Liverpool but will face a late fitness test after returning to training, while Ben White is back in contention. Bukayo Saka is still out and is expected to return later this month. Kai Havertz meanwhile is recovering from minor knee surgery with Gabriel Jesus still a long-term absentee.
Postecoglou will meanwhile be without Ola Aina for three months after the full-back was substituted during international duty with Nigeria, picking up a muscle problem. Arsenal loanee Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be unable to face his parent club, adding further strain to full-back options.
Potential line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze.
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Hutchinson, Wood, Ndoye.
Odds
Arsenal win 2/5
Draw 4/1
Nottingham Forest win 8/1
