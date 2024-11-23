Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest updates and goals as Bukayo Saka scores opener

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 November 2024 10:16 EST
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

It’s Liverpool though who have an early lead atop the table, in part thanks to the Gunners’ poor form across autumn. Mikel Arteta’s men haven’t won any of their last four in the league, dropping to fourth after defeats at Bournemouth and Newcastle, though they do remain unbeaten on home soil in the top flight.

Right alongside them on 19 points are today’s visitors, with Forest stunning many with their form so far. They are unbeaten on the road, with only Liverpool taking more away points than them so far, though also lost to Newcastle last time out after three wins on the spin. Follow the latest team news and all the live action below:

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Assist Martin Ødegaard

23 November 2024 15:15

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Goal Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

23 November 2024 15:14

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

No sides have scored more Premier League goals from set piece situations (excluding penalties) this season than either Arsenal or Nottingham Forest (five, level with Aston Villa). Meanwhile, 33% of the Gunners goals conceded have come from set pieces (4/12), with no team shipping a higher such ratio in the competition this term.

23 November 2024 15:14

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Elanga drives at Gabriel, yet a combination of the Brazilian and Calafiori block the Swedish international off with great success.

23 November 2024 15:12

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Forest are looking refreshed after that VAR decision. The men in light blue this afternoon are just knocking it around smartly. Well, until Saliba cuts out a pass in behind. The hosts now move into a solid spell on the ball.

23 November 2024 15:09

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Well, the jeers were loud enough as we awaited that decision, but it has officially gone down as an offside decision against Merino. The Spaniard apparently failed to time his run right from the initial Odegaard ball in.

23 November 2024 15:08

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Odegaard crosses from the right and Merino nods down on goal. Dominguez blocks on the line before Timber pokes home but the offside flag is up against the Dutchman. This will be checked by VAR!

23 November 2024 15:06

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Aina comes forward for Forest in this already frenetic game. He crosses low from the right for Hudson-Odoi, yet the former Chelsea man can't get his feet right and he misses it completely! Dominguez then fouls Saka as Arsenal retort.

23 November 2024 15:04

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

The delivery from the left comes in, yet Forest are able to nod half-clear. It's back into the Trees' box, before Trossard fires from an initial Saka shot. It's straight at Sels! The offside flag then goes up for the following skirmish in the area.

23 November 2024 15:03

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Excellent early work from Merino has earned Arsenal a corner on the left.

23 November 2024 15:01

