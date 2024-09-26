Ethan Nwaneri hungry for more goals after Arsenal scoring dream comes true

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ethan Nwaneri said he has spent every day of his life dreaming about scoring for Arsenal – and then declared “I just want more of it” after his eye-catching brace against Bolton.

The 17-year-old midfielder struck in both halves of Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 victory in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Nwaneri was one of four academy teenagers fielded by Mikel Arteta with goalkeeper Jack Porter, 16, surpassing Cesc Fabregas as the youngest ever starter for Arsenal.

The home supporters were singing “Ethan Nwaneri, he’s one of our own” on a night the Enfield teenager will never forget.

And Nwaneri admitted: “It’s a great feeling when it’s the club you love, the club you’ve grown up with, and the fans are chanting that.

“It’s surreal. It’s a feeling I’ve wanted to feel for almost 16 years of my life so to actually feel it, it’s crazy (and) I just want more of it.”

Nwaneri was just 15 when Arteta made him the Premier League’s youngest player as a late substitute at Brentford two years ago. However, Wednesday’s fixture marked just his fourth senior appearance.

But speaking after the match, Arteta said Nwaneri, who came off the bench in Arsenal’s win at Tottenham earlier this month, is ready to make his mark on the Premier League.

Nwaneri was an unused substitute in Arsenal’s pulsating 2-2 draw with rivals Manchester City last weekend.

“It’s been intense, but I think it’s definitely helped me as a player, and helped me to see what it’s like, and how they prepare,” said Nwaneri of his recent involvement with the senior group.

“I’ve added that to my game, so definitely it’s been good to be around those players. There’s a perfect balance for when they’re on me and telling me what to do, but they definitely put an arm around me, too, so it’s a good balance.”

Martin Odegaard’s continued absence could provide Nwaneri with additional opportunities in a busy period for the Gunners. Arsenal return to Premier League action against Leicester at the Emirates on Saturday before hosting Paris St Germain in the Champions League three days later.

Writing in his pre-match programme notes, Odegaard said: “It was a bad twist to my ankle, and I damaged some ligaments there, but it’s part of football and now I’m just trying to recover as quickly as I can.

“I’m moving forward, making progress and I’m feeling more positive every day. I’m working hard and my only thought is to get back as soon as possible.

“I’ve injured my ankle before and the pain felt a bit different this time. That’s what scared me, but from what happened it could have been worse, so in that sense I got away with it a bit.”