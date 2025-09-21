Is Arsenal vs Manchester City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal host Manchester City in a clash between two Premier League titans targeting a return to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit second after four games and are fresh from a 2-0 win over Athletic Club to kick off their Champions League campaign earlier in the week, and they’ll be hoping to replicate their 5-1 thrashing in this fixture last term.

Manchester City have had a more mixed start to the season but spoiled Kevin De Bruyne’s homecoming party with a 2-0 Champions League win over the Belgian’s new side Napoli on Thursday, having beaten Manchester United 3-0 in their previous top-flight match.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping they bring more of that form to the Emirates and less of the form they displayed in grim defeats to Brighton and Tottenham last month.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City?

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 21 September, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports and the broadcaster’s streaming platform, Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Arsenal’s Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard could all be available after spells out of action but have not yet trained with the team, while Mikel Merino and Viktor Gyokeres - who both suffered head injuries against Athletic Club - are expected to be cleared to play.

William Saliba could make his return to action too, leaving Arteta with a selection dilemma as new signing Cristhian Mosquera as impressed as the Frenchman’s deputy.

Guardiola will be sweating on the fitness of influential midfielder Rodri, who started against Manchester United and Napoli but reportedly “didn’t feel comfortable” in training on Wednesday, but John Stones and Rayan Ait-Nouri could return.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Zubimendi, Merino, Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Man City XI: Donnarumma, Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Reijnders, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Doku