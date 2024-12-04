Is Arsenal vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal will look to continue their growing momentum in the Premier League against Manchester United as Ruben Amorim faces his biggest test since taking charge.

The Gunners have returned to form since Martin Odegaard came back from injury and Mikel Arteta’s side have scored five goals in their last two wins at Sporting and West Ham.

It means Arsenal look set to be Liverpool’s closest challenges for the title this season, with Arne Slot’s side opening up an 11-point lead over faltering Manchester City in the table.

United, meanwhile, are showing early promise under Amorim - who oversaw a 4-0 victory at Everton on Sunday in his first Premier League match in charge.

But facing Arsenal away from home is a different challenge - with the Gunners winning four of the last five meetings against their old rivals. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8:15pm BST on Wednesday 4 December.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via Amazon Prime Video.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Arsenal have to make decisions around the fitness of Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey, Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori. Gabriel came off at half-time with a “niggle” while Partey and Merino were not in the squad and Calafiori’s minutes are being managed after his return from a knee injury.

Manchester United will be without the suspended Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo. Luke Shaw could make his first start since February while Leny Yoro is also an option to make his debut.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Mount, Casemiro, Dalot; Fernades, Garnacho; Rashford