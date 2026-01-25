Is Arsenal vs Man Utd on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
League leaders Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to lay down a marker and take another step towards the title as they re-ignite one of England’s classic rivalries.
The Gunners remain top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, though their domestic performances have stuttered of late as they hunt a first title in 22 years.
Arteta’s side come into the match off the back of two 0-0 draws in the league – with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest – and they face a Manchester United side with renewed confidence after a 2-0 win against Manchester City in last week’s derby in Michael Carrick’s first match as interim manager.
They may face a tougher encounter at the Emirates, with this game providing an acid test of where the club are in their early days under Carrick.
When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?
The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday 25 January at the Emirates Stadium in London. Kick-off is set for 4.30pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers can also stream the action live via NOW, or via Sky Go.
Team news
For Arsenal, this weekend will come to soon for both Max Dowman and Riccardo Calafiori, though Piero Hincapie could face further assessment as he bids to make a return from a thigh injury.
Both Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee are edging towards a return for the visitors, but the game at the Emirates will come too soon for them. However, Noussair Mazroui could be part of the squad after returning from Afcon.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo.
