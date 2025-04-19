Is Arsenal vs Lyon on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Champions League semi-final
Arsenal are bidding to reach their first Champions League final since 2007 against the eight-time winners
Arsenal host Lyon in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals at the Emirates as the Gunners look to reach their first European final since 2007.
To get there, they will have to defeat eight-time champions Lyon, who were runners-up to Barcelona last year.
Renee Slegers’ side were in impressive form in coming back from two goals down to defeat Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
They will look to use the power of the Emirates again against the French side, who are managed by former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro.
Arsenal were last champions of Europe in 2007, which was the last time an English club won the competition. They could face Chelsea in the Lisbon final with the Blues playing Barcelona in the other semi-final.
When is Arsenal vs Lyon?
The Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 18 April at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and a live stream will be available for subscribers on Discovery+.
What is the team news?
Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly are available after recovering from the injuries they picked up while on England duty - but goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has been ruled out so Manuela Zinsberger may be required to step in.
Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg returned to help fire Lyon into the semi-finals but may not start with Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay and Tabitha Chawinga established in the front line. With France’s Wendie Renard in defence and Lindsey Heaps of the United States in midfield, Lyon have plenty of experience at this level.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Mariona; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo
Lyon XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Egurrola, Dabritz, Heaps; Diani, Dumornay, Chawinga
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments