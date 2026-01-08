Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome champions Liverpool to the Emirates in a blockbuster clash on Thursday night.

The Gunners are riding high at the top of the table after beating Bournemouth 3-2 in their last outing, with Declan Rice scoring twice. The Gunners are on a five-match win streak in the league since their loss to Aston Villa at the start of December.

Liverpool have not won in their last two matches, after being held at home to Leeds and then away at Fulham after Harrison Reed’s sensational stoppage-time equaliser. The Reds are 14 points behind Mikel Arteta’s side.

Dominik Szoboszlai made the difference the last time these two met, back in August at Anfield, with his stunning free-kick securing a 1-0 win for Arne Slot’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 8 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.

Team news

Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are Arteta’s only confirmed absentees, after Rice returned so impressively against Bournemouth. Bukayo Saka is likely to start, having come off the bench against the Cherries.

Doubts surround Hugo Ekiteke’s involvement on Thursday as the French striker battles a hamstring issue. Alexander Isak is a long-term absentee, while Mohamed Salah is still away on international duty with Egypt.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Jones; Wirtz, Gakpo