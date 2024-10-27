Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Arsenal welcome Liverpool in a pivotal match in the Premier League title race.

After the Gunners fell to Bournemouth last week, following William Saliba’s red card, Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to bounce back against the league leaders after securing three points midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

While Arne Slot’s side impressed with victory over Chelsea last time out and backed that up with another win in Europe against RB Leipzig.

The Gunners continue to contend with a number of injuries to key players though, leaving Arteta to urge his side’s fans to generate a “hostile atmosphere”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is Arsenal v Liverpool?

Arsenal v Liverpool is due to kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 27 October at Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4:00pm GMT. And subscribers can live stream the game through Now TV or Sky Go.

Team news

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are back in training but remain doubts. Riccardo Calafiori appeared to twist his knee midweek and is likely to miss out here, leaving Arteta short of options at left-back. William Saliba is also out and suspended after his red card against the Cherries last weekend.

Martin Odegaard (ankle) is nearing a return but will remain out here. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out.

Slot is without Diogo Jota, who missed the midweek match in Germany, meaning Darwin Nunez is likely to resume his duties leading the attack. Alisson and Harvey Elliott are long-term absentees. While Federico Chiesa continues to develop his match fitness after missing a large period of pre-season.

Slot must decide who plays alongside the impressive Jones, with two from Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch likely to get the nod.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Partey, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Merino; Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Odds

Arsenal win 7/5

Draw 23/10

Liverpool win 9/5

Prediction

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

