A positive result is a must for Arsenal against Crystal Palace if they are to keep their incredibly faint Premier League title hopes alive.

Liverpool will be crowned champions if the hosts suffer defeat at the Emirates Stadium after a late Trent Alexander-Arnold winner against Leicester kept them 13 points clear of their rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side have perhaps already switched focus to their continental campaign but looked in excellent form at Ipswich, with a 4-0 win made to look routine even after their Champions League exertions.

Crystal Palace clung on for a draw against Bournemouth with 10 men but have had their push for a top-half finish stalled by a run of three games without a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash.

When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace?

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 23 April at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Mikel Arteta kept his changes limited against Ipswich but may freshen up his Arsenal side here. Declan Rice may be due a rest even with Jorginho still absent with a rib injury, while Bukayo Saka could be left on the bench after narrowly avoiding injury after Leif Davis’s tackle on Sunday. Riccardo Calafiori is probably another week away from a return.

Chris Richards is suspended for Crystal Palace following his dismissal for two bookable offences against Bournemouth. With an FA Cup semi-final looming later in the week, Oliver Glasner may also consider some rotation.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, White, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Zinchenko; Nwaneri, Merino, Martinelli.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Eze, Nketiah, Sarr.

Odds

Arsenal win 4/9

Draw 15/4

Crystal Palace win 15/2

