Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight, with Mikel Arteta’s side still well in the hunt for what would be just the second major trophy of the Spniard’s tenure.

The Gunners have struggled for goals in recent weeks against Fulham and most recently Everton, though they sit third in the Premier League just six points behind Liverpool.

And though the gap at the top will undoubtedly be on Arteta’s mind, so will the lack of major trophies during his time at the club, with the Spaniard unlikely to underestimate Palace.

The Eagles secured a brilliant away win over Brighton last weekend and though they sit 15th in the league, they haven’t lost any of their last five matches, with Oliver Glazer’sside steadily improving in recent weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match:

When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace?

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 18 December at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can I watch the match?

The quarter-final match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while subscribers will be able to live stream via the Sky Go app.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

For Mikel Arteta’s side, long-term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori will also miss the game. Declan Rice is also being assessed after coming off against Everton last week, while back-up ‘keeper Neto is cup-tied.

In his pre-match conference, Arteta gave little away regarding rotation, though some second-string players could come in in key positions. In defence, Jakub Kiwior and Miles Lewis-Skelly could feature, with Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino all in contention to start.

Palace will be without Daniel Munoz due to suspension after he was booked in the win over Brighton, while Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca remain out injured. Eberechi Eze will be assessed after suffering a swollen foot against the Seagulls.

Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner could both feature against their former club.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Jorginho, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Sterling.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.

Odds

Arsenal win 4/9

Draw 7/2

Crystal Palace win 6/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Arsenal might have struggled for goals in recent weeks, but with both sides likely to rotate it could be a game where the overall squad quality shines through. The Gunners should have enough to get past Palace despite their recent good form.

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.