Martin Odegaard challenges Arsenal to learn from Champions League heartbreak

Martin Odegaard has insisted Arsenal must stick together following their “painful” exit from the Champions League which left them trophyless for another season.

Arsenal’s hopes of silverware, and bid to win the Champions League for the first time, ended on Wednesday following a 2-1 defeat to Paris St Germain in the second leg of their semi-final at the Parc des Princes.

The Gunners were already trailing by a goal in the last-four contest, and despite forcing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into two fine saves inside the first 15 minutes, they fell further behind when Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring after 27 minutes.

Achraf Hakimi killed the tie in the second half before Bukayo Saka scored what would prove only a consolation in a 3-1 aggregate loss.

Manager Mikel Arteta revealed the defeat left his players in tears.

And captain Odegaard said: “It’s very painful to be honest. We started the game really well, on the front foot, took control of the game and created some big moments.

“But again, in the boxes, that’s where the games are decided and we weren’t good enough. That’s where we have to be sharper and more clinical and also not concede the goals like we’ve done.

“We have to stick together, stay strong, and learn from it.”

Arteta has revived Arsenal’s fortunes on both the domestic and European stage.

Their semi-final against PSG was the furthest they have gone in the Champions League in 16 years.

But Arteta’s five-and-a-half-year tenure has yielded just one trophy – their 2020 FA Cup triumph.

Odegaard continued: “We wanted to go all the way and to bring trophies to this club and to our supporters.

“We’ve had some tough moments during my time here and I feel like every time we’ve come back stronger. So that’s the only thing you can do.

“It’s a massive disappointment and I know everyone is disappointed. But the only thing you can do is to keep going, keep improving, keep learning, stay together, be there for each other, lift each other up, and make sure we go again.”

Arsenal will next head to champions Liverpool on Sunday as they look to cement second place in the Premier League for the third consecutive season.

They are three points clear of third-placed Manchester City, and six points ahead of Nottingham Forest in sixth, meaning they need to land just one win from their final three fixtures to ensure Champions League football for another season.