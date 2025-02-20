Who Arsenal could face in Champions League last-16 draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal continue a testing season after several key injuries but watch on this week as their opponents for the last-16 of the Champions League emerge after the playoff round.

Arsenal did not always enjoy the easiest of Champions League campaigns but Mikel Arteta’s side safely made it through to the last-16 as one of the top eight seeds.

The Gunners required heroics from David Raya to earn a 0-0 draw in Atalanta before slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the San Siro early on in the league phase.

But Arsenal’s excellent home form - with wins over Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco and Dinamo Zagreb, to an aggregate score of 12-0 - ensured their safe passage to the last 16.

Arsenal’s secured third spot in the league standings by beating Girona away on the final day to ensure that they skip the play-off rounds, as Arteta’s side now await to find out who they could play in the last-16 in March.

Who could Arsenal face in the last-16?

The Gunners will play either Feyenoord or PSV in the last-16.

It was double Dutch delight in the play-offs as Feyenoord eliminated Milan and PSV dumped out Juventus in two big shocks.

When will Arsenal find out their last-16 opponents?

The Champions League draw is scheduled for 11am GMT on Friday, 21 February.

When will Arsenal play their last-16 tie?

Arsenal will play the first leg of their last-16 match away from home on 4/5 March and then the second leg at the Emirates on 11/12 March.

Champions League draw in full

PSG - to play Liverpool or Barcelona in last-16

Benfica - to play Liverpool or Barcelona in last-16

PSV - to play Arsenal or Inter in last-16

Feyenoord - to play Arsenal or Inter in last-16

Real Madrid - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in last-16

Bayern Munich - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in last-16

Club Brugge - to play Lille or Aston Villa in last-16

Borussia Dortmund - to play Lille or Aston Villa in last-16