Arsenal host a buoyant Brighton side at the Emirates in the early kick-off in week three of the new Premier League season.

Both sides enter the match with a 100 per cent record so far this season, with the Gunners having eased to wins over Wolves and Aston Villa so far.

New signing Mikel Merino will miss the match due to an injury that will keep him out for ‘weeks’, with the Gunners failing to make the forward signing that many fans desired.

But Mikel Arteta’s side still remain among the favourites for the Premier League title, and face their second tough test in as many weeks against Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton team.

The Seagulls are fresh off the back of a positive result against Crawley in the Carabao Cup, and a brilliant win over Manchester United last time out in the league.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Arsenal vs Brighton?

Arsenal vs Brighton kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 31 August at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team News

In terms of injuries, Gabriel Jesus missed the win over Aston Villa with a groin problem, and he remains a doubt. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are still unavailable.

New signing Mikel Merino was expected to be in the squad to make his Arsenal debut, though he is now likely to miss ‘weeks’ after the club detected a ‘small fracture’.

Several players will likely have left Arsenal by the time this game comes round too, with Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale completing moves away. Raheem Sterling has joined on loan, but is unavailable.

New Brighton signing Matt O’Riley will require surgery on his ankle after injuring it on his debut in the Carabao Cup, while fellow new signing Ferdi Kadioglu could be in line to make his debut, with Valentin Barco having gone on loan and Jack Hinshelwood preferred at left-back against United.

Solly March has been ruled out, but Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan could feature after their respective returns from injury. Mats Wieffer is another doubt.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Odds

Arsenal 3/10

Draw 7/2

Brighton 6/1

Prediction

Brighton are still buoyant after a great performance and brilliant result against Manchester United at home, but Arsenal will provide an altogether different test for the Seagulls. The Gunners’ superior overall quality should shine through in what will likely be a tight game, with the Arsenal defence likely to limit Brighton’s chances and the Gunners attack likely too much too. Arsenal 3-0 Brighton.

