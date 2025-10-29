Is Arsenal v Brighton on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will bid to continue their recent purple patch as they take on Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round this week.

Mikel Arteta’s men are four points clear of Bournemouth at the top of the Premier League table after they extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Gunners were high on confidence despite a nervy end to the game and will back themselves to get the better of Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton, who slumped to a 4-2 defeat to Manchester United in a rollercoaster fixture last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 29 October, with kick off at 7.45pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports+ or follow the live stream on Sky Go, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Arsenal’s Gabriel was fit to play all 90 minutes on Sunday despite picking up a knock in their previous game, but all three of Declan Rice, William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori had to be substituted against Crystal Palace and are doubts for Wednesday’s fixture.

Long-term absentees Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus, along with captain Martin Odegaard, remain on the sidelines. Piero Hincapie earned his first Premier League minutes on Sunday after injury disrupted the start of his season and could be in line for a full debut here.

Brighton missed Kaoru Mitoma, Joel Veltman and Brajan Gruda in their loss at the weekend and Wednesday night may come too soon for the trio. But Diego Gomez - who scored four goals in the Seagulls’ 6-0 win over Barnsley in the third round - should be fit to start after coming off the bench against Manchester United. Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood and Adam Webster remain out of action.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Kepa, White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Norgaard, Merino, Nwaneri, Gyokeres, Trossard

Brighton XI: Steele, Wieffer, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Milner, Ayari, Gomez, Rutter, Minteh, Welbeck