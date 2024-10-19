Bournemouth vs Arsenal team news: Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz injury latest following Mikel Arteta update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Arsenal travel to Bournemouth on Saturday with Mikel Arteta dealing with a number of key injuries as the Premier League returns.

The Gunners are a point off leaders Liverpool after victory over Southampton, meaning they have an opportunity to go top before Arne Slot’s side host Chelsea on Sunday, with defending champions Manchester City travelling to Wolves in the early kick-off.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries return this weekend in 13th and are five points clear of the relegation zone but need a response after defeat to Leicester before the break.

And an opportunity to upset Arteta’s title contenders could boost the Spanish coach’s reputation further.

Here’s everything we know about the team news ahead of Saturday’s match at the Vitality Stadium:

Saka limped off in England's defeat to Greece and subsequently missed the match against Finland, although Arteta will be hopeful after Lee Carsley suggested his omission was a precaution.

“Bukayo would have been close but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him,” he said. “He's a positive person and I expect him to be fine.”

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka is a doubt for Arsenal against Bournemouth ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

And Arteta provided an update on Friday: “It’s not a serious injury. He’s evolving well. He was probably good enough to play with the national team second game. We have some big tests today so we are hopeful.”

Arsenal will also hope Havertz can recover in time to feature at the Vitality Stadium, having been ruled out of Germany’s two matches in the October international break with “knee problems”.

The German Football Federation said: “Kai Havertz will miss the upcoming international matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands due to knee problems. National coach Julian Nagelsmann nominated Jonathan Burkardt in Havertz's place. Get well soon, Kai! We look forward to seeing you, Jonathan!”

Arteta believes the German forward can feature on Saturday: “He had a few issues but we’ve been dealing with that. We have great communication with Germany. If he trains well today he has a good chance to be fit and available.”

Gabriel Martinelli suffered an injury scare on international duty with Brazil, with footage showing him wearing tape throughout a training session. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) later confirmed he had been sent for an MRI scan on a right calf problem.

And while Saka and Havertz look likely to pull through, Martinelli appears to be less likely. Arteta said: “Gabi landed yesterday afternoon. Yesterday he went outside to a bit to see how he’s feeling. We have to decide if we want to take a risk because I know he’ll say he is.”

Arteta has delivered a positive update on Martin Odegaard’s return from an ankle injury and said the captain could be available next week if the final steps of his rehabilitation go to plan.

Odegaard has been sidelined since last month after suffering an ankle injury while in action for Norway, missing Arsenal’s last seven matches in all competitions.

“He is not going to be fit for this game. Next week will be a different story,” Arteta said. “He needs to clear some markers. Next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.”

Thomas Partey is fit to face Bournemouth after he pulled out of international duty with Ghana due to “medical issues”.

While Jurrien Timber should be in contention to return after being forced off injured against PSG and missing the win over Southampton and the international break with the Netherlands.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remains out, while Arteta must check on Kieran Tierney (hamstring), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Ben White (groin) too.

“They [White, Timber and Zinchenko] are quite close the three of them,” Arteta said, meaning a decision will need to be made over who starts at right-back.

David Raya will feature between the sticks, but back-up goalkeeper Neto is ineligible to face his parent club, with 16-year-old Jack Porter likely to be on the bench.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will hope to recover Tyler Adams in the coming days, with the USA international dealing with a back injury. While Milos Kerkez is a doubt after withdrawing from the Hungary squad last week.

open image in gallery Kai Havertz is a doubt for Arsenal ( PA Wire )

Predicted Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Tavernier, Sinisterra; Evanilson

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli