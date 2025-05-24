Arsenal vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League final builds up to kick-off in Lisbon
Arsenal will play their biggest game in a generation as Barcelona target a hat-trick of titles
Arsenal take on holders Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final in Lisbon as the Gunners attempt to become the first English team to win the tournament since their historic victory 18 years ago.
Arsenal are through to their first European final since winning the Uefa Women’s Cup in 2007, but face the new dominant force of European football in reigning champions Barcelona. The Spanish side will be playing in their fifth final in a row, and are targeting a hat-trick of titles in Lisbon.
Arsenal have taken a rollercoaster route to the final with head coach Renee Slegers taking over in mid-season and the Gunners requiring dramatic comebacks to defeat Real Madrid and eight-time Champions League winners Lyon in the knockout rounds.
Barcelona continued to deny English champions Chelsea, with an 8-2 aggregate victory over the unbeaten treble winners in the semi-finals underlining the scale of Arsenal’s task. Arsenal’s player of the year Mariona Caldentey will face her former team, having won a third Champions League with Barcelona in last year’s final.
‘It can start the cycle over’: Arsenal’s Champions League inspiration is their own past
When Kim Little leads Arsenal out onto the pitch at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, the first step they will have to face is believing they belong there. On the other side, Barcelona by now expect to be appearing in Women’s Champions League finals, as the all-conquering Spanish team target a third European title in a row and a fourth in five seasons.
Arsenal can’t afford to think too much about their opposition. Barcelona are the best team in the world and progressed to the final by demolishing Chelsea, the best in England, 8-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals. That Chelsea finished 12 points ahead of the Gunners in this season’s Women’s Super League, but were so comfortably dismissed by Barcelona in Europe, underlines the scale of Arsenal’s task on Saturday evening.
The Arsenal fans travelling out to the Portuguese capital for the club’s first Women’s Champions League final in 18 years have something else to remember, though. They are the last, and remain the only, English club to win the competition.
'I feel like this is where we want to be'
Arsenal’s squad were this week visited by some of the members of the 2007 team that won the Uefa Women’s Cup and Alessia Russo said the club was back where they belong after reaching their first Champions League final for 18 years.
“I think any player who plays for Arsenal understands that it’s a winning club,” Russo said. “It’s a club that wants to be ambitious and competing with the best. I feel like this is where we want to be.
“We’ll keep pushing as a group, and we’re very away of what came before us as well. Kim has played for the club for so long and she deserves to be here.
“We also had lunch with some of the 2007 winners, to understand how much it means to them. How much they still feel part of the club is special for the current players.”
Arsenal's resilient path to Champions League final
Arsenal’s journey to Lisbon started in the qualifying rounds and they have become the first team to reach the final after overturning a first-leg defeat in three rounds of the tournament.
The Gunners came from behind to beat eight-time winners Lyon in the semi-finals also overturned first-leg defeats to progress past Real Madrid in the quarters and Hacken in the second round of qualifying back in September.
“The connection and belief we have in each other, that we know when we are not at our top level that we can get there and pull ourselves into that, I think that’s the mark of any great team,” said Arsenal’s captain Kim Little.
“You can’t play at the top of your game every second but what makes us a great team is those moments where we haven’t been, we can take ourselves out of those moments quite quickly, within games as well. That’s a really good trait to have and we have shown that on many occasions.”
Arsenal will need “courage” if they are to beat holders Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final but head coach Renee Slegers believes their rollercoaster journey to Lisbon shows they have the resilience required to pull off the upset.
On Saturday evening Arsenal will play in their first Champions League final since winning the Uefa Women’s Cup in 2007 - where they become the first, and so far only, English team to become European champions.
They will face a strong Barcelona side who are appearing in their fifth final in a row and will be aiming to win a hat-trick of titles in a row after demolishing English champions Chelsea in the semi-finals.
“We want to show courage tomorrow,” Slegers said. “We respect Barcelona as a team, they are very good football team. We are humble, but at the same time we are here to win.
“We have to find ways to win, but I am confident the game will shift in momentum. For us, it’s important we deal with all moments really well.
“We need courage, we need discipline, we need to be switched on, we need to make the right decisions. We believe in our capacity to perform tomorrow.”
What is the Barcelona team news?
Barcelona’s spine has been familiar for many years, as is built around the key partnerships and experience of Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro in midfield and Mapi Leon and Irene Paredes in defence. Spain’s No 1 Cata Coll and right back Ona Batlle continue the Spanish spine of the team.
Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo brings a versatile threat from left back while Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen is arguably the world’s best winger on the right. Up front, Barcelona have this season added the goals of Poland striker Ewa Pajor after her arrival from Wolfsburg.
Claudia Pina has ten goals in the Champions League this season, including three in the semi-final victory over Chelsea. Whether she starts over Spain team-mate Salma Paralluelo on the left wing is likely to be the only big team selection Pere Romeu has to make.
What is the Arsenal team news?
Arsenal could line up exactly how they did in the 4-1 win at Lyon in the semi-final second leg. Leah Williamson leads the defence and Steph Catley has emerged as her centre-back partner this season, with Emily Fox and Katie McCabe at full-back.
Mariona Caldentey has been influential from a deeper midfield position alongside captain Kim Little, with Frida Maanum allowed to roam further forward. On the wings, Arsenal carry pace and danger in Chloe Kelly and Caitlin Foord, while striker Alessia Russo has seven Champions League goals this season, level with Caldentey.
The only question comes down to goalkeeper. Daphne van Domselaar is available but has not played in Arsenal’s last three games due to injury.
Women's Champions League final start time and how to watch
Kick-off in Lisbon is at 5pm BST (UK time ) on Saturday 24 May. The final will be staged at the Estádio José Alvalade, the home of Sporting Lisbon.
It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and on Discovery+, where a live stream will be available for TNT Sports customers.
