As it happenedended

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid live: Gunners welcome Diego Simeone’s team in Champions League clash

Arsenal take on Atletico in an intriguing Champions League match-up at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday

Kieran Jackson
at the Emirates Stadium
,Richard Jolly
Tuesday 21 October 2025 12:45 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Arteta on Arsenal form ahead of Champions League visit of Athletico Madrid

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the latest round of Champions League action as Mikel Arteta squares off against Diego Simeone in north London.

The Gunners have made an impressive start to the season, sitting three points clear at the top of the Premier League – elevating themselves to title favourites – and have a pair of 2-0 victories in the Champions League to their name, downing Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos.

The pressure is on Arteta to finally deliver another trophy after a series of near-misses over the past couple of seasons and he was complimentary of opposite number Simeone this week, saying he rates the Argentine “at the highest level.”

Simeone has been in charge in Madrid for 14 years now, delivering two LaLiga titles, a pair of Europa League crowns and a Copa del Rey in that time, although he lost two Champions League finals to city rivals Real Madrid. This season in Europe’s top-tier competition, Atleti suffered a narrow defeat to Liverpool before hammering Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.

Follow live updates from Arsenal v Atletico

Arsenal v Atletico

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson21 October 2025 17:38

Kick-off time - 8pm

Arsenal’s clash with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League kicks off at 8:00pm BST on Tuesday 19 October at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Emirates Stadium hosts Atletico Madrid this evening
The Emirates Stadium hosts Atletico Madrid this evening (Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson21 October 2025 17:45

