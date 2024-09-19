Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Arsenal start their 2024/25 Champions League campaign with a trip to Italy to face last year’s Europa League winners Atalanta.

The Italians beat Bayer Leverkusen in the final to end the Germans’ unbeaten run for the campaign and win their first trophy since the 2011 Serie B title.

They have started their new domestic campaign with two wins and two defeats, while in the Premier League the Gunners have opened with three wins and a draw.

Mikel Arteta is still aiming to win a first major trophy since an FA Cup triumph in his first part-campaign in charge, and with Arsenal having spent heavily over the past couple of years there is increasing expectation on him to land a big competition soon.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Atalanta vs Arsenal

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 19 September at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Where can I watch?

As with all Uefa competition matches, this game will be broadcast by TNT Sports. The match is on TNT Sports 1 and can be live streamed by subscribers on the Discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

Atalanta are without a couple of major players including striker Gianluca Scamacca and centre-back Giorgio Scalvini. New addition Ben Godfrey will also miss out through injury and Rafael Toloi is a doubt.

Arsenal are missing captain Martin Odegaard, new signing Mikel Merino and full-backs Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Declan Rice is available after a domestic suspension, but Riccardo Calafiori could miss out again.

Predicted lineups

ATA - Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Bellanova, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Retegui

ARS - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Jorginho, Partey, Rice, Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Odds

Atalanta 3/1

Draw 13/5

Arsenal 17/20

Prediction

The Gunners to start in positive fashion with a decent result on the road. Atalanta 1-2 Arsenal.

