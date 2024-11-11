Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for two weeks with hamstring issue
It is believed the defender’s early intervention in signalling to the bench the need to come off in the 25th minute limited the damage.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Liverpool have been handed a fitness boost with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury deemed not to be serious.
The PA news agency understands scans have revealed the problem which forced him off in the first half of Saturday’s victory over Aston Villa is rated as a low grade issue.
It is believed the defender’s early intervention in signalling to the bench the need to come off in the 25th minute limited the damage.
That means he may only be sidelined for a couple of weeks, which would give him a chance of making his return when the Premier League leaders’ campaign resumes at Southampton on November 24.
However, with Real Madrid due to visit in the Champions League the following Wednesday and title rivals Manchester City arriving at Anfield four days later, head coach Arne Slot may opt to field Conor Bradley against Saints to allow Alexander-Arnold more recovery time.
It means, though, the right-back will miss England’s Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland.