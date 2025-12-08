Arne Slot has ‘no clue’ if Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot admits he has “no clue” whether Mohamed Salah will play for the club again following his explosive outburst against his perceived treatment by the Liverpool head coach but suggested a way back was possible.

Slot insisted his authority had not been undermined by the Egypt international’s comments on Saturday that his relationship with the Dutchman had broken down, that someone at the club was trying to force him out and he had been “thrown under the bus”.

Salah, who travels to the African Nations Cup next Monday, suggested Brighton could be his last game for the Reds but he is unlikely to be given that option as although he has not been disciplined, he was left out of the squad which travelled to face Inter Milan in the Champions League as a consequence of his actions.

Asked whether Salah – who started on the bench for the third successive game at Leeds – had played his last game, Slot said: “I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this point in time.

“I am a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player. I can leave it with that I think.”

It is believed Slot was vague about Salah’s future because the forward brought it into question himself, but having only signed a lucrative contract at the end of last season to make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history there was clearly a long-term commitment from Liverpool’s point of view.

The Press Association understands the club decided to remove Salah from selection for a short period, taken in consultation with – and with the full support of – Slot in the best interests of the player, the squad and the club.

Anything else would have undermined Slot’s authority at a time when he is trying to drag the team out of a slump which has seen them win just four of the last 15 matches.

Slot felt taking the action they had had avoided that scenario and claimed he did not think their relationship had broken down, although he admitted the conversation with Salah to tell him he would not be travelling was “a short one”.

“That is not the way I feel, but he has the right to feel how he feels things. I haven’t felt that at all until Saturday evening, for sure,” said the head coach at a press conference in San Siro.

“When I don’t play someone usually players don’t like the manager that much but he was really respectful to the staff and manager, his team-mates and he trained very hard, so it was a surprise to me when I heard the comments that he gave.

“It is not the first or last time a player who doesn’t play says something similar to what he did.

“But my reaction to that is clear and that’s why he is not here tonight.

“We have let him know that he is not travelling with us. That was the only communication from us to him.

“Of course before Saturday the two of us have spoken a lot, sometimes longer, sometimes shorter.”