Beating Real Madrid again in last 16 would mean more – Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arne Slot was pleased to beat a Real Madrid team who have been a “pain in the a***” for Liverpool for several years but played down the significance of the 2-0 victory.

After seven defeats and a draw – including losses in the 2018 and 2022 finals – the Reds gained their first success over their European nemesis since 2009 with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool top the Champions League with five wins from five and are on the verge of securing a place in the last 16 but Slot said the win would mean much more if it came in the knockout stages.

“I wouldn’t say it is the same as any other one because you know how special it is to play against a club that won this Champions League so many times and are the reigning champions as well, dominated Europe for the last few years and were a pain in the a*** for Liverpool many times as well,” he told TNT Sports.

In his post-match press conference Slot added: “I think it is always good to win a game and especially a big game like this, you know you face so many quality players.

“This is such a strange and different setup in the Champions League it is difficult to judge how important these wins are.

“If we meet them in the last 16 and then we are able to beat them it would be a bigger statement.”

Liverpool were well worth their long-awaited victory as they dominated throughout and kept generational talents Kylian Mbappe – who missed a penalty – and Jude Bellingham quite for almost the entire game.

They could even afford for Mohamed Salah to miss a spot-kick of his own but it did not affect the outcome as Real were restricted to 37 per cent possession and just three shots on target.

Asked whether his side were currently the best in Europe, Slot said: “The ones (players) here for a long time are almost used to playing a final, this team has always been there.

“The last two years have maybe been different but it was only a few adjustments and we are only five games in in a new format.

“We are happy where we are but not getting carried away by winning a group-stage game. This club wants more.”

The only blemish on the night were injuries to Ibrahima Konate and the excellent 21-year-old Conor Bradley, who kept Mbappe quiet and then provided the assist for Mac Allister’s opener.

“I know where they have pain but how bad or good it is difficult to judge so close after the game but this happens,” said Slot, who has four days to prepare his Premier League leaders for the visit of Manchester City.

“I am really hoping both are available but if not someone else has to step up.”

On the performance of Bradley, deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold who was on the bench after returning from a hamstring injury, the Liverpool boss added: “Conor did very well but I am totally not surprised, he showed it last season and this as well.”

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti accepted they were beaten by the better team.

“I think that to be totally honest it is a fair result, Liverpool deserved to win,” he said.

“I think Mbappe it is a difficult moment. We have to support him and give him our love, he will soon be fine.

“It could be a lack of confidence maybe, sometimes maybe when you have moments when things aren’t working out, the idea is to keep things simple, don’t complicate life.

“You don’t need to blame him for missing penalties, people miss penalties, it happens a lot.”

A third group-stage defeat for the first time in the club’s history leaves them right on the cut line of 24th to progress to at least a play-off for the last 16 – but Ancelotti has no doubts.

“This game today wasn’t a decisive game in terms of our league position,” he said.

“It was always going to be tough to finish in the top eight, we have to make sure we are in the next 24 as high as we can and we will be there.”