Arne Slot returns Jurgen Klopp compliment after winning title with Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot chanted the name of his predecessor Jurgen Klopp after guiding the Reds to a record-equalling 20th top-flight title on Sunday.

Slot’s side secured the Premier League crown with four games to spare as they came from behind to thrash Tottenham 5-1 on a sunny afternoon at Anfield.

The Dutchman had a tough act to follow after replacing the hugely popular and successful Klopp last summer but he proved any doubters wrong in a highly impressive debut campaign.

One of Klopp’s final acts as Liverpool boss was sing Slot’s name as he bade an emotional farewell to Anfield and his successor felt it was right to return the compliment as he addressed the crowd.

Asked later why he made that gesture, Slot said: “Because of what he did before I even arrived here – I think that is something not one manager ever did before.

“That definitely helped me but, apart from that, he helped me even more by the team he left behind and the culture he left behind in that team.”

Liverpool were given a raucous welcome by supporters prior to the game and Slot felt that energised the team.

He said: “We still had to do it but I think everybody who was inside that bus felt if the fans are with us like they are, then it’s impossible for us to lose this game of football.

“It’s special. Special to be part of this day and, to do this in front of our fans, it’s special for everyone.”

The celebrations continued outside Anfield after the game, with thousands in the street singing and waving red flares amid fireworks being set off.

Liverpool, who have lost just twice in the league this season, have led the table since November.

Slot said: “I think we felt it was possible for quite a long period but we know how hard it is to win a game of football in this league.

“Then you need to have consistency, and that’s difficult – but we had that. If you have a margin like we have, I think it’s fair to say that we deserve to win this league.”

Captain Virgil Van Dijk agreed with those sentiments.

The Dutch defender said: “It’s been an amazing Premier League season for us – very consistent, well-deserved winners.

“The reaction that we showed after going 1–0 down was outstanding. The time went very slowly towards the end but I’m glad we got the job done.”

Spurs briefly threatened to spoil Liverpool’s party as they took an early lead through former Reds striker Dominic Solanke.

But the hosts roared back in style with goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah before Destiny Udogie turned the ball into his own net.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Credit to Liverpool. They’re worthy champions and they’ve been the outstanding team all year, consistent.

“I thought we started the game well and made things difficult for them but once they got in front, with the atmosphere in the stadium, it’s fair to say it was going to be difficult for us to claw them back, and that’s how it proved.”