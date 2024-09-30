Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann calls time on France career

The Atletico Madrid player scored 44 goals in 137 games for his country and helped them win the 2018 World Cup.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 30 September 2024 05:55
Antoine Griezmann won the World Cup in 2018 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Antoine Griezmann won the World Cup in 2018 (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

France forward Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33.

The Atletico Madrid player scored 44 goals in 137 games for his country and played an integral role in them winning the 2018 World Cup.

Man-of-the-match Griezmann put France 2-1 ahead with a penalty en route to a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the showpiece in Russia six years ago.

He also won the Golden Boot at Euro 2016 as France finished runners-up, losing out to Portugal, helped Les Bleus win the 2021 Nations League and played in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina a year later.

Griezmann tweeted: “It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life.

“Thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure and see you soon.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in