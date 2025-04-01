Anthony Elanga reminds Manchester United of lesson they continuously fail to learn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A post-mortem of any Manchester United defeat throws up a whole host of ailments of which there is no clear panacea.

Yet, one common deficiency appears time and again, week after week. Only this time, it took a forward deemed not good enough to really emphasise the point.

Anthony Elanga’s fifth-minute winner, having ran 85 metres, mostly unchallenged, will garner all the headlines, for good reason, as Nottingham Forest took another giant leap towards returning to European football's top table for the first time in 45 years with victory over a beleaguered United.

But it is what his former employers didn’t do that deserves as much scrutiny.

Having 24 shots at goal suggests United carried a substantial goal threat at the City Ground. The fact Matz Sels finished the encounter without having had to make a single save of note, however, tells you all you need to know about the quality of those efforts at goal.

All of which were in stark contrast to Elanga’s superb solo strike. What United could do with a forward of his ilk right now.

Following their 3-2 win at Old Trafford in December, Forest came into the Tuesday's contest looking to complete their first league double over United since 1991-92 under Brian Clough.

They were soon on their way to achieving such a feat as Elanga, sold by United for just £15m to make way for the third most expensive purchase in Premier League history – Real Betis loanee Antony - made his former club pay for some slack defending, as Forest scored the opening goal of a Premier League match for the 23rd time this term – more than any other side.

open image in gallery Anthony Elanga scored the winning goal with a fine solo effort on the counter-attack ( Getty Images )

In contrast, only Leicester City have conceded the opening goal in more matches among all Premier League sides than United in all competitions.

United did respond well to falling behind, with Diogo Dalot’s header coming out off the crossbar as the visitors pressed for a leveller.

Rasmus Hojlund, fresh from breaking his 22-hour goal drought against Leicester City last time out, was summoned for a second-half reshuffle.

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho, as well as Man Utd's other forwards, was woefully ineffective ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

United, however, remained toothless in attack. Time and again Alejandro Garnacho would carry the attack to Forest before making the wrong decision or just shooting at goal for the sake of it.

Time and again Joshua Zirkzee, one of the rare bright sparks in attack for United of late, had nobody to pass to. Hojlund tried to make an impact, but looked very much a striker who needs more than a solitary goal to revive his fortunes.

It was as comfortable an evening as a Forest team who had been taken to extra time at the weekend could have hoped for.

open image in gallery A lacklustre performance in front of goal means Man Utd slump to another defeat ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

The decision to sell Elanga cannot be judged as foolish, even with hindsight. United had to sell a player that, at the time, they deemed surplus to requirements, given they have been guilty of hanging onto players for too long and losing them for nothing.

The issue is how that money was reinvested into the squad. Especially in attack. How Ineos tackle the club’s woeful recruitment record, in this area of the pitch in particular, will make or break their tenure.

“You’re not famous anymore” came from all corners of the ground upon the final whistle. This excuse for a United side could not be any further from their former grandeur than they are now. The Europa League is their only hope of salvaging anything from what continues to be a miserable campaign.