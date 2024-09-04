England call has made ‘difficult’ journey worthwhile, says Lille’s Angel Gomes

Support truly

Angel Gomes admits he has been on a “difficult” journey since leaving Manchester United but believes his England call-up four years later “makes it all worth it”.

The 24-year-old Lille winger received his first senior England call-up alongside fellow uncapped players Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White and Tino Livramento in Lee Carsley’s first squad as interim boss.

In May 2017, at 16 years and 263 days, Gomes became the youngest player to play for United since Duncan Edwards in 1953 and the first player born in the 2000s to play in the Premier League, but he left the club in July 2020 and headed for France.

Gomes was then sent on loan to Boavista in Portugal before making his mark in Ligue 1.

He told a press conference: “When I left (Manchester United) it was more the idea to better myself as a player and person, being (on) the journey I went through I knew eventually I’d be able to create a pathway to be in this position I’m in now.

“It was difficult leaving the club I was in since six (years old) and heading into the unknown really for me personally.

“From then it’s been an uphill trajectory, but also with a lot of difficulties and difficult moments going through it, but being in this position now makes it all worth it.”

Ten assists and two goals last season was not enough to earn Gomes a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, but Carsley intends to put his own stamp on the international team.

Gomes captained the England Under-17 side which contained Phil Foden and Marc Guehi, but his first senior call-up has arrived a little later than first expected.

However, he was hungry to follow his former team-mates into the squad and aims to stay there.

He added: “That’s in the back of my head.

“You want to play for your country as much as possible. This last couple of days has been really special and I would love for it to continue in the long run.

“Playing for your country, you can wait as long as it takes, the moment you can represent them at the highest level, that’s the highest you can have personally in your career.

“I seen everyone do it earlier than me, but it didn’t discourage (me), if anything it made me hungrier, and seeing team-mates you’ve played with go on to almost live your dream, you can’t be any happier for them.

“Even if it took me an extra three or four years, I’m just happy I’m in this position.”

Gomes has played timed times for England Under-21s and knows Carsley from that set-up.

Carsley guided the under-21s to the European Championship title last summer with Gomes in his side.

Gomes added: “He’s very honest, he’s direct with his approach and is close to the squad and that helps as a player when a coach takes interest in not just you as a player, but as a person.

“One of the things he always says, is you give the best opportunity for yourself if you do well for your club.

“He’s very easy to speak to. He’ll ask you what you think of training sessions, games or pull you aside to see what you think. He’ll listen to you and a lot of younger players. When a manager puts that confidence in you, you repay it on the pitch.”