Ange Postecoglou’s ‘clown’ rant was petty - and Tottenham deserve better

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is the eve of Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest game in six years, and one of the biggest in their history, but you wouldn’t have necessarily thought that from the discussion that dominated the pre-match duties. One scene immediately attracted everyone's attention. There was tension and consequently some theatre.

It lamentably had nothing to do with the actual football, although it has an awful lot to do with one of the stories framing this final: Ange Postecoglou's future and his general approach.

The Spurs manager chose the stage to upbraid a journalist over the use of the word “clown" in an article.

The exact wording was: “Postecoglou is therefore in a strange position, teetering between hero and clown.” It was some way down the article, although admittedly blown up by the headline.

Postecoglou’s response, for posterity, was the following:

“Irrespective of tomorrow, I'm not a clown and never will be.

“You really disappointed me that you used such terminology to describe a person that for 26 years, without any favours from anyone, has worked his way to a position where he is leading out a club in a European final.

“For you to suggest that somehow us not being successful means that I'm a clown, I'm not sure how to answer that question.”

Now the point of this piece - in what feels quite a meta moment - isn't to legislate a colleague's writing. These pages wouldn't have used "clown" like that, although that is beside the point.

open image in gallery Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou during a training session at San Mames, Bilbao ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Media will doubtless get accused of closed ranks, but it is admittedly difficult to discuss those who work alongside you because your view is compromised and - crucially - it's not our job. The job is to discuss the football.

Postecoglou has made a media issue relevant to that.

At the very least, it just seems misguided to make a game of such scale about something so petty. None of that is to say Postecoglou shouldn't take umbrage with the description. He’s absolutely entitled to do that.

But if he wants to, why not do it separately, rather than on a stage that should be about much grander elements?

It's obvious it's going to be picked up on. Even as football journalists, no one from outside the industry was messaging us asking about Postecoglou’s team news quotes, or even those about his own future.

open image in gallery Ange Postecoglou feels his work at Tottenham is far from finished ( PA Media )

They wanted to know about the moment of tension. Audiences are virtually certain to be much more interested in articles about this than any of the other quotes.

That seems so unnecessary, when this entire occasion should be about something much more.

And there is a genuine football point, or at least a point related to the trajectory and status of managers.

An instructive story is occasionally told about one of Postecoglou's most prominent predecessors. When Jose Mourinho was at the top of his game, which lasted close to a decade, he didn't care what anyone said about him. His record spoke for itself.

When his performance level started to decline, according to those who worked closely with him, he began to read absolutely everything.

In other words, the best managers just concentrate on the job. Everything else will take care of itself. It is mental energy they shouldn’t need to bother with.

It might feel like a two-way element here in how media can criticise them but they can't say anything back, but it’s not about that. It’s more about why would they even bother to say anything back?

open image in gallery Ange Postecoglou says he is only focused on winning the Europa League and hasn't thought about his future after that ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

They can have a media strategy to try and shape their own narrative, sure, but they shouldn't actually care about what the media say. Some spend enough time telling us we don't have a clue, or bristle at tactical questions.

Worse, many decision-making executives often see this as a sign of a manager’s loss of focus. It is understood to be one of the reasons why Chelsea ultimately acted on Frank Lampard in January 2021.

There is also an extra element with Postecoglou.

He has often given the impression that he is above the Premier League’s various absurdities, usually in quite an amusing - and initially endearing - manner. Following on from that is at least the projection that he doesn’t care what the media write.

And yet here he is, clearly reading an awful lot, in a way that just doesn't feel like it serves the club.

People might say it feels like "siege mentality”. But it doesn’t feel that grand.

open image in gallery Ange Postecoglou is bidding to win a trophy in his second season with Spurs ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

It also feeds into another general football truth.

You can say whatever you want when you win. Those who win generally don't care what is said.

And this plays into the bind that Postecoglou finds himself in, where it is almost extreme to extreme.

If he loses, it's hard not to see the coverage, and the potential memes. He has invited mock-ups about clowns. The very line is reminiscent of David Brent saying “I'm not a plonker”.

If he wins, he can go on the mother of all victory laps.

Except, it is seen as virtually certain that he will lose his job because Spurs haven't displayed the same performance in the Premier League.

As Postecoglou indicated himself, a final like this should be about much more.