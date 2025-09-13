Ange Postecoglou opens with defeat as Martin Zubimendi scores twice for Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Zubimendi’s brace for Arsenal condemned Ange Postecoglou to a 3-0 defeat in his first match in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Postecoglou was back in a Premier League dugout 99 days after he was dismissed as Tottenham manager but his side were behind on 32 minutes following Zubimendi’s brilliant 20-yard volley.

Viktor Gyokeres doubled Arsenal’s advantage just 46 seconds into the second half before Zubimendi headed home his second with 11 minutes remaining.

The dominant win puts Arsenal’s Premier League title aspirations back on track following their 1-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool prior to the international break – with a shoulder injury to Martin Odegaard the only sour note of an impressive afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Postecoglou failed to win a north London derby during his Spurs tenure and Forest’s last victory at Arsenal was 36 years ago. And Postecoglou’s new side might have fallen behind after just seven minutes when Mikel Merino – fresh from a hat-trick for Spain – saw his point-blank effort diverted from danger by Matz Sels.

Arsenal captain Odegaard lasted only 17 minutes after he fell awkwardly on his right shoulder following a robust, but fair, challenge from Morgan Gibbs-White.

Odegaard was withdrawn in the first half of Arsenal’s last game at the Emirates with a similar injury, and he was visibly upset when he made his way to the touchline to be replaced by Ethan Nwaneri.

Eberechi Eze was handed his first start but it was Noni Madueke on the opposite wing who caught the eye throughout. On the half-hour mark, he danced past Dan Ndoye to the byline only to see his pullback cleared off Jurrien Timber’s toes by Murillo.

But from the resulting corner, Arsenal had their breakthrough. Chris Wood’s header from Madueke’s inswinger fell to Zubimendi on the centre of the arc, and the Spaniard’s thumping volley swerved away from Sels. It marked Zubimendi’s first for Arsenal and, though there may have been a deflection off Elliot Anderson, he will have some job to better it.

On to the second half, and the hosts doubled their advantage inside the first minute. Riccardo Calafiori’s ball over the top found Eze, just onside, and his pass across the six-yard box was coolly converted by Gyokeres.

There was a warning sign for Arsenal when Ndoye’s cross thudded into Wood’s chest with the ball looping over David Raya, who managed to get his fingertips to the ball and turn it on to the crossbar.

Gyokeres came close to doubling his tally when his thunderous effort from Madueke’s no-look pass rattled the frame of Sels’ goal.

Madueke’s move from Chelsea courted a social media backlash from some Arsenal fans but he was Arteta’s star performer and received a standing ovation from the Emirates Stadium crowd when he was replaced with 12 minutes to go.

Moments later, the home supporters were celebrating a third when Leandro Trossard’s first kick from coming off the bench was met by the head of Zubimendi.

Cue the goading of Postecoglou from the Arsenal fans. “You’re getting sacked in the morning,” they sang, followed by: “Are you Tottenham in disguise?”

Arteta, though, can reflect on a positive afternoon as the Spaniard bids to end Arsenal’s runner-up streak and land the club’s first title in 22 years.