Is Andorra v England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup qualifier
England pick up their World Cup qualifying campaign again with a meeting with Andorra the next business for Thomas Tuchel’s side.
It has been a strong start for England in Group K, with home wins at Wembley over Albania and Latvia secured in relative comfort.
Tuchel now takes his team to Barcelona to meet the Pyrenean nation, who have relocated this fixture to the RCDE Stadium with their usual home unavailable after the recent Games of the Small States of Europe.
Andorra are yet to score in six previous encounters with England, a run that they will hope to end.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Andorra vs England?
Andorra vs England is due to kick off at 5pm on Saturday 7 June at the RCDE Stadium near Barcelona.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
England team news
Ivan Toney was recalled to the England squad for this international window, while Trevoh Chalobah was given his first senior call-up. Cole Palmer could be deployed in behind Harry Kane, who appears set to move level with Bobby Charlton and Frank Lampard on 106 England caps. Ollie Watkins has withdrawn due to a minor injury.
Predicted line-up
England XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Colwill, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Palmer, Gordon; Kane.
Odds
Andorra win 100/1
Draw 35/1
England win 1/33
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments