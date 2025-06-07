Is Andorra v England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England pick up their World Cup qualifying campaign again with a meeting with Andorra the next business for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

It has been a strong start for England in Group K, with home wins at Wembley over Albania and Latvia secured in relative comfort.

Tuchel now takes his team to Barcelona to meet the Pyrenean nation, who have relocated this fixture to the RCDE Stadium with their usual home unavailable after the recent Games of the Small States of Europe.

Andorra are yet to score in six previous encounters with England, a run that they will hope to end.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andorra vs England?

Andorra vs England is due to kick off at 5pm on Saturday 7 June at the RCDE Stadium near Barcelona.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

England team news

Ivan Toney was recalled to the England squad for this international window, while Trevoh Chalobah was given his first senior call-up. Cole Palmer could be deployed in behind Harry Kane, who appears set to move level with Bobby Charlton and Frank Lampard on 106 England caps. Ollie Watkins has withdrawn due to a minor injury.

Predicted line-up

England XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Colwill, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Palmer, Gordon; Kane.

Odds

Andorra win 100/1

Draw 35/1

England win 1/33

