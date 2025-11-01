Amad Diallo rescues draw for Man Utd as Ruben Amorim marks one year in charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amad Diallo’s delightful volley stopped Ruben Amorim’s first anniversary as Manchester United manager from ending in defeat and extended Nottingham Forest’s wait for a second Premier League win of the season.

Saturday’s trip to the City Ground landed a year to the day since the Portuguese was named as Erik ten Hag’s successor and came during the best spell of his topsy-turvy tenure.

United arrived on a run of three straight wins and Diallo’s late volley maintained their unbeaten record, securing a 2-2 draw as Sean Dyche’s Forest were denied a comeback win.

It was probably a fair result at the end of a helter-skelter encounter that the Red Devils went ahead in, with the City Ground faithful raging at the decision to award the corner from which Casemiro headed home.

Nicolo Savona was adjudged to have taken the ball out of play and looked like he would have the last laugh, coolly scoring in the 50th minute just two minutes after Morgan Gibbs-White had equalised.

United pushed for a leveller that Diallo eventually found in style, with the Ivory Coast international then denied a stoppage-time winner by Murillo’s goal-line intervention.

Amorim and Dyche shared a hug, and seemingly a joke, on the touchline before kick-off with Forest making the brighter start.

Igor Jesus and Nikola Milenkovic had early half chances before Senne Lammens dealt with Dan Ndoye’s rising drive, with Callum Hudson-Odoi flashing off target.

Dyche was forced to replace Douglas Luiz with Ryan Yates 14 minutes into a match that United were now growing into.

Benjamin Sesko had seen a shot blocked at the start of the game and slammed narrowly wide from the edge of the box as United posed more questions.

Diallo forced Matz Sels into a save from 20 yards after some nice build-up and the 34th minute brought them an opener in controversial circumstances.

A corner was awarded despite Savona appearing to have kept the ball in play, with Forest fans’ rage increasing when Casemiro met Bruno Fernandes’ inswinging set piece with a header home.

Boos from the home fans contrasted with Amorim’s name being bellowed by the travelling support, with the sides both having half chances before the break.

Forest fans made their anger at the opening goal clear at the break, but their mood was lifted during a dramatic start to the second half.

Dyche’s men returned with the bit between their teeth and levelled three minutes after the restart. Substitute Yates clipped over a cross from the right and Gibbs-White held off Diallo to get away a header that crept inside the far post.

United looked punch drunk and found themselves behind in the 50th minute.

Another cross from the right took a deflection and looped up, with the ball bundled on as Jesus challenged with United players. Savona was the beneficiary, taking a touch and coolly scoring from six yards.

United tried to level and Fernandes came closest, seeing a hopeful long-range strike skip off the turf and hit the far post. Casemiro just failed to turn home the rebound.

Jesus headed into the side-netting and Hudson-Odoi went close as Forest pushed to settle things, only for Diallo’s moment of magic to draw United level in the 81st minute.

Forest failed to effectively clear a corner and the Ivory Coast international unleashed a wonderful left-footed volley from the edge of the box that flew past Sels, sparking bedlam in the away end.

The goal was given after a VAR check and United pushed hardest for a winner, with Murillo stopping Diallo snatching victory in stoppage time.