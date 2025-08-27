Wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak included in latest Sweden squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle’s wantaway striker Alexander Isak has been called up to play for Sweden next month.

Isak, who has made clear his desire to leave the north-east club despite having three years remaining on his contract, is part of a 24-man group named by Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson on Wednesday for World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo on September 5 and 8.

Isak has been training alone ever since missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour to Singapore and South Korea.

The Sweden squad also features Arsenal new boy Viktor Gyokeres.

Liverpool had a bid of £110million rejected for Isak, who Newcastle are reported to value at closer to £150m.

Isak issued a statement on August 20 in which he said: “When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue.

“That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Newcastle said in response: “We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.”

It has been reported a club delegation has since met with Isak, but his position of wanting to leave remains unchanged.

One outgoing the club have sanctioned is Matt Targett’s departure on loan to Middlesbrough, which was confirmed on Wednesday morning.