Liverpool fear long lay off for Alexander Isak after ‘significant’ injury
Arne Slot admitted that the injury ‘did not look good’ after Isak was subbed off against Tottenham
Liverpool are afraid that Alexander Isak suffered significant damage to his leg when being injured against Tottenham and could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The £125m man was hurt in a challenge by Micky van de Ven, a fraction of a second after Isak unleashed the shot that brought Liverpool’s opening goal.
Isak will undergo an MRI scan before Liverpool will know the full extent of the problem but are concerned they will be without their record buy for some time.
The Sweden international has injured his lower leg, rather than his knee, and the nature of the challenge has Liverpool fearing for Isak. He was unable to celebrate his goal, requiring immediate medical treatment, and hobbled off the pitch.
The forward has had a stop-start beginning to his Liverpool career after his British record move on deadline, with first a wait to get fit after missing pre-season training with training and then injuring his groin in the Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
He scored just his second Premier League goal for Liverpool against Spurs but now his absence leaves manager Arne Slot short of forwards for the immediate future.
Cody Gakpo is also injured while Mohamed Salah is at the African Cup of Nations with Egypt. In addition, the versatile Dominik Szoboszlai will miss Saturday’s game against Wolves with suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.
