Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alessia Russo ruled out of England’s Nations League away clash with Belgium

The Arsenal striker picked up a knock in England’s 5-0 home win over the Belgians on Friday night.

Duncan Bech
Sunday 06 April 2025 10:33 EDT
Alessia Russo has been ruled out of England’s match against Belgium on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Alessia Russo has been ruled out of England’s match against Belgium on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Alessia Russo has been ruled out of England’s Nations League clash with Belgium in Leuven on Tuesday because of injury.

Russo played 73 minutes of the 5-0 rout of the same opponents at Ashton Gate on Friday night before being withdrawn after suffering a knock.

The Football Association announced that Russo has returned to Arsenal for further assessment.

The 26-year-old striker was unable to get on the scoresheet against Belgium, hitting the post twice.

England U19s star Michelle Agyemang, currently on loan at Brighton from Arsenal, has been called up as a replacement in what is her first appearance in the senior squad.

England have collected seven points from a possible nine in Group A3 of the Nations League ahead of Tuesday’s return appointment with Belgium.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in