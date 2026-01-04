Afcon 2025: How to watch every match for free on TV and online
Morocco host the tournament and are also the favourites, ahead of Senegal and defending champions Ivory Coast
The Africa Cup of Nations is hotting up with the knockout stages bringing drama and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.
The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game on Channel 4, E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Hosts Morocco are also the tournament favourites, but the Africa Cup of Nations looks wide open with Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Cameroon all fancying their chances.
Here’s how you can take in every match of the knockout stages:
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations
Last 16
Sunday, January 4, 2026
Morocco v Tanzania | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
South Africa v Cameroon | 7:00 PM | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Monday, January 5, 2026
Egypt v Benin | 4:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Nigeria v Mozambique | 7:00 PM | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Algeria v DR Congo | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Côte d'Ivoire v Burkino Faso | 7:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco- 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Key dates
The knockout stages started on Saturday 3 January. The final will be played on Sunday 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
Results
Sunday 21 December
Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Monday 22 December
Mali 1-1 Zambia
South Africa 2-1 Angola
Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe
Tuesday 23 December
DR Congo 1-0 Benin
Senegal 3-0 Botswana
Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania
Tunisia 3-1 Uganda
Wednesday 24 December
Burkina Faso 2-1 Equatorial Guinea
Algeria 3-0 Sudan
Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 Mozambique
Cameroon 1-0 Gabon
Friday 26 December
Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe
Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Zambia 0-0 Comoros
Morocco 1-1 Mali
Saturday 27 December
Benin 1-0 Botswana
Senegal 1-1 DR Congo
Uganda 1-1 Tanzania
Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia
Sunday 28 December
Gabon 2-3 Mozambique
Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Sudan
Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso
Ivory Coast 1-1 Cameroon
Monday 29 December
Angola 0-0 Egypt
Zimbabwe 2-3 South Africa
Zambia 0-3 Morocco
Comoros 0-0 Mali
Tuesday 30 December
16:00: Uganda 1-3 Nigeria
16:00: Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia
19:00: Benin 0-3 Senegal
19:00: Botswana 0-3 DR Congo
Wednesday 31 December
16:00: Equatorial Guinea 1-3 Algeria
16:00: Sudan 0-2 Burkina Faso
19:00: Gabon 2-3 Côte d'Ivoire
19:00: Mozambique 1-2 Cameroon
