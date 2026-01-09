Afcon 2025 live: Latest quarter-final updates from Cameroon v Morocco after Senegal tie
Who will book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals?
The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals get underway this afternoon with three of the tournament favourites eyeing for a place in the last four.
Hosts Morocco will face their sternest test of the competition so far as they take on Cameroon, who have already showed their title credentials by holding defending champions Ivory Coast to a 1-1 draw.
Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz will look to continue his stellar form for the Atlas Lions, going into the game as Afcon 2025’s top scorer with four goals, though Cameroon have significant firepower of their own in the form of Manchester United star Bryan Mbeumo.
The mammoth quarter-final clash will take place after Senegal do battle with Mali, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Kalidou Koulibaly all in action for the championship hopefuls.
Follow all the latest updates from the Afcon 2025 quarter-finals:
First up: Mali v Senegal
First on the docket for today’s Afcon quarter-final action is tournament heavyweights Senegal taking on Mali.
Senegal are among the favourites to lift the fabled trophy this year, powered by the likes of ex-Liverpool standout Sadio Mane and Everton star Iliman Ndiaye.
Mali boast their own strengths, though, with Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma among their more notable players.
Kick-off is just moments away in Tangier - here is the team news:
How to watch Afcon 2025 for free
The Africa Cup of Nations is hotting up with the knockout stages bringing drama and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.
The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game on Channel 4, E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Mali v Senegal: Channel 4Seven, or stream online via All4
Today's order of play
Here are the Afcon quarter-final ties lined up for today:
Mali v Senegal | 4:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Cameroon v Morocco | 7:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
