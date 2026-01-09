Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
TV

Liveupdated

Afcon 2025 live: Latest quarter-final updates from Cameroon v Morocco after Senegal tie

Who will book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals?

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals get underway this afternoon with three of the tournament favourites eyeing for a place in the last four.

Hosts Morocco will face their sternest test of the competition so far as they take on Cameroon, who have already showed their title credentials by holding defending champions Ivory Coast to a 1-1 draw.

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz will look to continue his stellar form for the Atlas Lions, going into the game as Afcon 2025’s top scorer with four goals, though Cameroon have significant firepower of their own in the form of Manchester United star Bryan Mbeumo.

The mammoth quarter-final clash will take place after Senegal do battle with Mali, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Kalidou Koulibaly all in action for the championship hopefuls.

Follow all the latest updates from the Afcon 2025 quarter-finals:

First up: Mali v Senegal

First on the docket for today’s Afcon quarter-final action is tournament heavyweights Senegal taking on Mali.

Senegal are among the favourites to lift the fabled trophy this year, powered by the likes of ex-Liverpool standout Sadio Mane and Everton star Iliman Ndiaye.

Mali boast their own strengths, though, with Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma among their more notable players.

Kick-off is just moments away in Tangier - here is the team news:

Will Castle9 January 2026 16:00

How to watch Afcon 2025 for free

The Africa Cup of Nations is hotting up with the knockout stages bringing drama and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.

The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game on Channel 4, E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.

Mali v Senegal: Channel 4Seven, or stream online via All4

Cameroon v Morocco: Channel 4Seven, or stream online via All4

Will Castle9 January 2026 15:54

Today's order of play

Here are the Afcon quarter-final ties lined up for today:

Mali v Senegal | 4:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco

Cameroon v Morocco | 7:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco

Will Castle9 January 2026 15:52

Good afternoon

Hello there and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first two quarter-finals of Afcon 2025.

We’ll have all the action from Mali v Senegal and later Morocco v Cameroon, right here!

(EPA-EFE)
Will Castle9 January 2026 15:49

