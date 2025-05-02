ECB bans transgender females from taking part in women’s and girl’s cricket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transgender females will not be able to play in competitive women’s and girl’s cricket in England and Wales after a change of policy from the sport’s governing body.

Trans women have been banned from the top two tiers of elite women’s cricket since the start of this year, but had been permitted to compete in the women’s game up to and including tier three of the domestic game and throughout recreational cricket.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has now extended its policy in light of a UK Supreme Court ruling handed down last month. The change was officially approved at a board meeting on Friday.

The ECB said in a statement: “With immediate effect, only those whose biological sex is female will be eligible to play in women’s cricket and girls’ cricket matches. Transgender women and girls can continue playing in open and mixed cricket.”

The English and Scottish football associations announced new policies banning trans women from female competition on Thursday.

On April 16 the UK Supreme Court issued clarification regarding terms used in the 2010 Equality Act. Within that clarification, it said that Section 195 of the Act, which permits the lawful exclusion of athletes from gender-affected sports based on sex, was “plainly predicated on biological sex”.

Pool was the first UK sport to change policy following the ruling. England Netball announced a new policy on Thursday but has stressed those changes at had nothing to do with the Supreme