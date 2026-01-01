World Darts Championship live: Luke Littler faces off against Krzysztof Ratajski in quarter final
The defending world champion aims to book his place in the final four when he returns to the oche tonight
Luke Littler has his sights on retaining the World Darts Championship title and continues his campaign with a quarter-final clash against Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski this evening.
Littler admitted to ‘losing it’ on stage due to the boos of the crowd in his previous victory over Rob Cross but reaffirmed his desire to focus on the darts and let the crowd provide the atmosphere on what is set to be a fascinating evening.
Though he is the headline act, Littler and Ratajski will step up to the oche first before former world champion Luke Humphries takes on rising star Gian van Veen in the final quarter-final of the tournament.
Earlier in the day Jonny Clayton was blown away 5-2 by 20th seed Ryan Searle and Gary Anderson ended the fairytale debut run of Justin Hood 5-2 in the first two quarter-finals.
Littler apologises for on-stage rant
At the time, Littler doubled down during his on-stage interview, saying: "You guys pay for tickets and you pay for my prize money, so thank you for my money, thank you for booing me."
Littler's mother Lisa later hit out at the spectators who booed her son.
Replying to a post on X saying Littler had "financially ridiculed a whole audience who've paid their hard earned money to go and watch him", she said: "So they buy tickets with there [sic] hard earned money to sit there like t**** and boo."
Luke Littler admits he "lost" his head when reacting to the hostile crowd during his fourth-round World Championship win over Rob Cross and still has some learning to do.
The 18-year-old was booed and jeered as he beat Cross 4-2 to book his place in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.
Littler let the emotion out after throwing the winning darts, running around the stage gesturing to the crowd, who had wanted Cross to win.
Humphries: I must be better to win world title
Luke Humphries admitted he needed to improve despite storming into the quarter-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a 4-1 win over Dutchman Kevin Doets.
Humphries, the 2024 champion, hit back after losing the first set to cruise through the next four and book a last-eight clash with rising star Gian van Veen tonight.
Humphries said in his on-stage interview: "It was a decent performance - it kind of dropped off towards the end, but when you're 3-1 up, you want a good set to prove yourself and not create any unnecessary drama.
"I feel like I've played well but I feel like there's another level in me, which is important. If you're going to win this tournament, you have to have another level in you because that won't win you the World Championship."
