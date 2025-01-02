World Darts Championship LIVE: Littler vs Bunting and Van Gerwen vs Dobey semi-final updates
The 17-year-old sensation Littler takes is back in action after MVG battles Dobey in tonight’s semi-final ties at Alexandra Palace
Luke Littler battles Stephen Bunting for a place in tomorrow’s World Darts Championship final with the semi-finals taking place tonight at Alexandra Palace.
The 17-year old remains the tournament favourite ahead of tonight’s main match-up, and he faces 39-year-old Bunting, who has never made the final of this competition.
And ahead of that fixture, Michael van Gerwen will face Chris Dobey for the other spot in the final, with the Dutchman – who has won this tournament three times – the bookies’ favourite to take the win.
With Luke Humphries having crashed out of the tournament in the fourth round, we’re guaranteed a new winner in 2025, and with three of the four semi-finalists having never won before, fans are in for an intriguing couple of days at Ally Pally, with the final places of the Premier League Darts 2025 also set to be decided.
Follow all of the build-up from Ally Pally in our live blog below:
World Darts Championship LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s semi-finals at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.
We start with three-time winner Michael van Gerwen facing Chris Dobey, before tournament favourite Luke Littler takes on Stephen Bunting.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up, news and updates right here.
