Premier League Darts 2025: Schedule, tickets, venues and potential line-up including Luke Littler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As the PDC World Darts Championship approaches a thrilling conclusion with Luke Littler bidding for his first title in tonight’s final against Michael Van Gerwen, attention turns towards the Premier League in 2025.

The Littler effect continues to transform the sport, with Belfast’s SSE Arena hosting the opening night of the new season on 6 February in 2025, leaving just a month between the final at ‘Ally Pally’ and the start of a wild tour throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe with 17 venues in total.

Reigning champion Littler will return, having produced nine darts from the gods on his way to victory in May, while world No. 1 Luke Humphries is sure to be back, as eight players battle for both the prestigious title and £1m in prize money.

The season-ending Play-Offs conclude on an action-packed night at The O2 in London on 29 May, with the final places up for grabs in the coming days.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Premier League and a potential line-up:

When will the 2025 Premier League Darts line-up be announced?

The PDC will confirm the eight players set to battle it out in the Premier League 2025 on Monday 6 January at 4:30pm GMT.

Potential line-up for 2025 Premier League Darts

Locks

Luke Littler

The defending champion thrived on the big stage in 2024, backing up his runner-up finish at the worlds to wipe out the competition in the Premier League. One of the most in-demand athletes in the world means the Premier League is set to reach new heights in 2025.

Luke Humphries

It wasn’t to be for the 2024 world champion at this year’s worlds, with ‘Cool Hand’ running into an inspired Peter Wright, but he’ll be back next year and right behind Littler in every tournament.

Michael Van Gerwen

Threatening to win a fourth world title, ‘MVG’ is a lock for the Premier League and will be the star attraction at the Rotterdam Ahoy in April.

open image in gallery Luke Littler won the Premier League among his 10 successes in 2024 ( PA Archive )

In contention

Rob Cross

The former world champion looks to be almost certain to get back into the exclusive eight-player club, despite a disappointing second-round exit at the hands of Scott Williams. No. 4 in the world after the worlds and the unwritten rule of the top four automatically qualifying should see him safe.

Stephen Bunting

The most popular player on tour? A semi-final at the worlds might be enough already to take him into the Premier League for the first time in 10 years after finishing eighth in 2015. A win over Littler would surely cement his place. Expect the crowd to be chanting “Let’s go Bunting mental!” throughout tonight’s semi-final.

Gerwyn Price

Back to somewhere near his best after a quarter-final run at ‘Ally Pally’, the Welsh player divides opinion but is one of the few box office players on the circuit. Defeat to Chris Dobey hits his hopes, but ‘The Iceman’ is slightly ahead of Michael Smith if the PDC want a few more household names.

Michael Smith

‘Bully boy’ has lost his form and was stunned in the second round by Kevin Doets, which means he’ll tumble down the rankings after the worlds. But his name-value and high ceiling could see him sneak in. Two nights won in last year’s Premier League and an overall 17-14 record may help his chances too, knowing he can be competitive week-to-week.

Nathan Aspinall

Handed a tough draw with Littler in the quarter-finals, but not many would grumble if Aspinall made the final eight, his walk-on ‘Mr. Brightside’ and the atmosphere he inspires as a result will not hurt his chances either.

Damon Heta

The Australian brings a lively personality and a punchy game, after producing a magnificent nine-darter at the worlds this year. The final two places might come down to Smith, Aspinall and Heta now, and the Aussie might bring something a little different with his charisma.

open image in gallery Damon Heta of Australia became the second player to hit a nine darter at this year’s World Championship ( Getty Images )

Outsiders

Callan Rydz

“I’m not thinking about the Premier League,” said the Geordie after his last 16 win. “I’d love to play at Newcastle, I’ve been a couple of times as a fan and the atmosphere is absolutely brilliant. I’d love to play there.”

Despite an incredible quarter-final against Van Gerwen he’ll probably fall short, though the option to have a local play in front of thousands of Geordies could be tempting for the PDC. In terms of ceiling, not many can live with Rydz on his form over the last few weeks, but the Premier League might have come just too soon.

Chris Dobey

Had an outside shot entering the semi-finals after a superb victory over Price but the 34-year-old’s defeat to Van Gerwen probably ends his hopes now, although he would be a popular choice in the North East.

Peter Wright

At 54 years of age and back to somewhere near his best, ‘Snakebite’ stunned the defending champion Luke Humphries and always inspires plenty of noise from the fans. But defeat to Bunting in the last eight and a 2-16 record last year count against him.

Mike De Decker

With darts increasingly popular in Belgium, De Decker could appeal to the PDC, especially after his World Grand Prix title with victory over Luke Humphries in the final, but defeat in the second round to Luke Woodhouse at the worlds has hit his chances.

Dave Chisnall

It feels harsh to have him in the outsider category, as the No. 6 in the world entering the worlds, but his second round loss to Ricky Evans meant a disappointing world championship, continuing an underwhelming run of major results.

Gary Anderson

‘The Flying Scotsman’ was stunned in the second round by Sweden’s Jeffrey de Graaf at the worlds, losing 3-0, which could put an end to any hopes of receiving the invite, despite the appeal to fans at the Glasgow and Aberdeen stops.

open image in gallery Callan Rydz has impressed at this year’s World Championship ( PA Wire )

Predicted line-up

Luke Littler

Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross

Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price

Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall

Premier League Darts 2025 Schedule

Night 1 - The SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday February 6

Night 2 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday February 13

Night 3 - 3Arena, Dublin - Thursday February 20

Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter - Thursday February 27

Night 5 - The Brighton Centre - Thursday March 6

Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday March 13

Night 7 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff - Thursday March 20

Night 8 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday March 27

Night 9 - Uber Arena, Berlin - Thursday April 3

Night 10 - AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday April 10

Night 11 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam - Thursday April 17

Night 12 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday April 24

Night 13 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday May 1

Night 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday May 8

Night 15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday May 15

Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday May 22

Play-Offs - The O2, London - Thursday May 29

Tickets

You can find information about tickets for the Premier Leaugue Darts 2025 here.