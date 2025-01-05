Luke Littler reveals dream car he will buy after world title win: ‘I’ve always loved it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler has set his sights on a new car as the teenage darts sensation learns how to drive after winning the World Championship.

The 17-year-old Littler dominated Michael van Gerwen to become the youngest winner of the world title with a superb performance at Alexandra Palace.

After reaching the final on debut last year, Littler returned as the favourite for victory and lived up to that billing, with even three-time world champion Van Gerwen swept aside 7-3 in the final.

In doing so, the youngster pocketed £500,000 in prize money, a tidy sum for a teenager also likely to earn plenty in endorsements away from the oche.

With little time to learn how to drive on his way to the top of the darts world, Littler will now embark on lessons in a new Mercedes A-Class having always liked the German hatchback.

“Last year I was looking at driving and I loved the Ford Focus, but now I’ve gone up in the world just a little,” Littler told reporters after his triumph at Ally Pally.

“I’ve always loved a Mercedes A-Class. Just a small car.”

Littler is still given an allowance by his parents, and has returned home to Warrington to relax and celebrate his breakthrough win.

Given his age, the 17-year-old believes that he could one day reach the record of 16 world titles held by Phil Taylor.

“If I want the 16, then I am sure I could possibly achieve it,” Littler said.

“If deep down, if I really want it, then with my ability, I’m sure I can achieve a lot more. But I know I’m in this for a long, long time.

Luke Littler has become the youngest ever darts world champion ( PA Wire )

“I just want to try and win as many titles as I can this year. I won 10 last year. I’ve started the year off with one. But just try and add on to that 10. Maybe win 10, 11 or 12 or even more titles.

“I said previously I would like to win one of every major and then add on to them. But I could be chasing Michael’s three titles - and potentially Phil’s 16.

“I want to become one of the best of all time. It will take however many times. Phil Taylor won many. I know Michael has won 100-plus titles. But for myself, I want to win as much as I can.”