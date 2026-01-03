Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Liveupdated

World Darts Championship live: Gian van Veen sets up final against Luke Littler after winning thriller with Gary Anderson

Littler beat Ryan Searle before Gian van Veen saw off Gary Anderson in a thrilling semi-final of the World Darts Championship

Luke Littler was unable to practice before his quarter-final match

Luke Littler has reached a third consecutive World Darts Championship final after thrashing Ryan Searle in the semi-finals of the 2026 tournament, and he will take on the brilliant Dutchman Gian van Veen in tonight’s showpiece.

Littler blazed into the final with a dominant 6-1 victory after losing the first set, averaging 105.35 on his way to a comprehensive victory. Searle fought gamely but couldn’t take his chances, while Littler was ruthless on the outer ring, hitting 59% of his doubles and regularly taking out tops, with which he finished off the match.

“Tops, it’s not usually the one I go for, I’d usually come inside and go for double 10, but it’s been good to me tonight,” Littler said. “Big shout out to Ryan, he’s done amazing this tournament. He can be proud.”

In the other semi-final, the resurgent Gary Anderson put on a great show but couldn’t contain the magnificent Gian van Veen, who won 6-3 to reach his first world final.

Report from Alexandra Palace:

Littler and Van Veen set up World Championship final that could define darts’ future

A rivalry that may come to dominate darts will write a huge first chapter at Alexandra Palace on Saturday evening
Luke Baker3 January 2026 00:19

Littler plays down money motivation

If Littler does become champion - and it is going to take something special to stop him - he would collect a record £1m prize.

"It's a massive prize, but it's the trophy on the stage, it's not the money," he said. "I'm repeating myself, but ever since the Grand Slam I have just said I want to go back-to-back.

"So hopefully I can lift the trophy again and think about the money after.

"It feels great, not many people have done it, the first three World Championships reaching the final.

"I have joined a short list of people doing that. Now obviously the only goal is to join the list of people going back-to-back champions."

Lawrence Ostlere3 January 2026 00:12

Littler: 'I might be on the same level as greats tomorrow'

"Obviously in their primes, they were just absolutely unbelievable. I was watching it as a kid," Littler said.

"With what I've done, I can near enough say I'm playing just as well, with the titles, the averages, the amount of nine-darters on TV.

"Maybe if I get tomorrow, then I might be on my same level.

"I've got every right to think I can, but I never, ever say I'm going to win it.

"Never, ever. I never say I'm going to win this and that. We'll just see how the darts go, because one day it's different."

Lawrence Ostlere2 January 2026 23:53

Littler on the brink of history

Luke Littler believes he will be able to stand alongside the giants of the game if he wins a second successive World Championship title.

The precocious teenager looks unstoppable as he reached a third successive final at Alexandra Palace with a 6-1 demolition of Ryan Searle in the last four.

Few will back against him lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy on Saturday night, which will see him become the first man to win back-to-back titles since Gary Anderson a decade ago.

Littler is dominating the sport in the same way Phil Taylor did for the best part of 20 years and Michael van Gerwen did during the mid-2010s.

And the 18-year-old says getting his hands on the silverware will put him in the same bracket.

Littler will face Van Veen in the final
Littler will face Van Veen in the final (Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere2 January 2026 23:46

Gian van Veen on his journey to the top of darts

“I struggled with dartitis for many years. I had it about four years ago just before I got my tour card.

“Even back then when I wasn't struggling, I never thought this would happen. To be in a World Championship final, is not even a dream come true because I wasn't able to dream about this but now it's happened.

“Now look at me four years later. It's all been worth it.”

Lawrence Ostlere2 January 2026 23:29

'Ridiculous darts'

“It was captivating, it was everything you want from professional sport from start to finish,” says Wayne Mardle on Sky Sports. “Some of the standard within it was just absolutely ridiculous.”

Lawrence Ostlere2 January 2026 23:16

Anderson goes down swinging

Anderson averaged 117, by the way, in that stunning fifth set, and still lost it after going 2-0 up. Van Veen averaged 111. They both took out 170. It was nuts, and in hindsight it was perhaps the moment when Gian van Veen won the game.

Lawrence Ostlere2 January 2026 23:04

Anderson goes down swinging

Anderson’s level dropped a little at the end but he still averaged nearly 103, with nearly 50% of doubles converted. He pulled off the big fish too, but it wasn’t enough.

Gary Anderson and Gian van Veen after the match
Gary Anderson and Gian van Veen after the match (Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere2 January 2026 23:01

Gian van Veen speaks!

“To win this kind of game, Gary threw everything at me. His finishing and scoring was great.

“I withstood it. Of course, the crowd was a bit against me but it’s fair play because Gary is such a fantastic human-being, such a fantastic darts player ... maybe it cost me one leg.”

Lawrence Ostlere2 January 2026 22:57

Gian van Veen is through to the World Darts Championship final!

Outstanding by Gian van Veen, slamming more trebles to cruise to victory in the deciding leg of the ninth set and clinch the match.

Van Veen wins 6-3 and he will play Luke Littler in tomorrow’s final.

Lawrence Ostlere2 January 2026 22:51

