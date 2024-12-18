Christian Kist earns huge payday with first nine-darter of World Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christian Kist earned himself a bumper payday by firing a stunning nine-dart finish at the World Darts Championship before bowing out to Madars Razma.

The Dutchman threw the perfect leg in the opening set of his first-round match to scoop £60,000 – more than he would have earned had he reached the quarter-final stage.

Kist achieved the feat by hitting back-to-back 180s and finished it off with a treble 20, treble 19 and a magical double 12 to send Ally Pally wild and claim the first set.

However, Latvian star Razma kept his composure to rattle off the next three sets and triumph 3-1 to set up a second-round clash with another Dutchman, Dirk van Duijvenbode, on Sunday afternoon.

It is the 15th nine-dart finish in the history of the PDC World Championship and first since the greatest leg in the history of the sport when Michael Smith achieved the feat in the 2023 final, moments after Michael van Gerwen had missed the ninth dart in his attempt.

As well as lining Kist’s pockets, title sponsor Paddy Power will also donate £60,000 to charity Prostate Cancer UK and £60,000 to a supporter inside Alexandra Palace.

“This perfect leg of darts means Christian has etched his name in the darting history books – but he’s also helped raise an incredible £60,000,” Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Laura Kerby said.

“This iconic tournament has seen us make a huge difference to men affected by prostate cancer, one maximum at a time.”