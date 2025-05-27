Darren Till takes unanimous decision over fellow former UFC star Darren Stewart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former UFC fighter Darren Till won a unanimous decision over Darren Stewart on Friday night.

Till, who left the UFC in 2023, won by scores of 77-73, 77-74, and 77-74 and was having his second professional boxing match after beating Anthony Taylor by technical knockout in January this year. The event, under the Misfits Boxing banner, took place at the Vaillant Live in Derby, UK.

The fight saw Till known down Stewart twice: once in the second minute of the first round and at the closing bell of the final round. A looping left hand that was part cross and part hook sent Stewart to the canvas and he seemed lucky not to have been stopped.

Till appeared to be in difficulty in the fifth and sixth rounds, and the fight was close until the seventh when a cut appeared over Till’s right eye.

It was the second knockdown that seemed controversial, and it came at the end of the fight – in the closing stages of the eighth round – when Stewart appeared to become trapped in the ropes. Despite seeming to come when Stewart had his back turned, the referee began to give a count that lasted until after the bell had sounded.

Later, Till posted a series of pictures of himself and Stewart on Instagram, taken after their fight.

Till wrote: “War and peace go hand in hand. It was a please, @darren_mma.”

Stewart replied: “----ing loved sharing the ring with you, bro.”

Later, Till posted a photograph of him and Stewart holding glasses of beer, to which Stewart responded with, “Love you, bro.”

After the fight, Till also said that he would love to face former world champion Carl Froch.

As reported here over the weekend, Till said: “"My coach is here, he knows full well I’ll fight Carl Froch.”

He added: "I’m a realist Kugan, Carl Froch is one of the best British fighters we’ve ever produced. He’s a f—g animal, he was just behind Calzaghe. But that doesn’t mean I won’t fight that motherf—g big nose c—t any day of the week.”

