Track Cycling World Championships 2025: Medal table, schedule and full results
Everything you need to know as the world’s top track cycling stars, including a 22-strong British team, compete for glory in Santiago, Chile
Josh Tarling and Josh Charlton won Great Britain's first gold medals on day three of the Track Cycling World Championships in Santiago.
Tarling delivered a points race masterclass to land gold before Charlton picked up his first rainbow jersey in the individual pursuit. Meanwhile, Joe Truman claimed bronze in the men's kilo.
Tarling picked up maximum points in the third sprint of the points race before launching a bold solo move to gain a lap. From there the 21-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider, who won a stage at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year, regularly collected points in the sprints, finishing second in the final dash to seal the title by eight points over American Peter Moore.
Tarling said: “It felt pretty good. I think it was good that I got those early points in just so I knew the legs were there.”
Charlton, who took silver in the same event last year, produced a dominant display to qualify for the final 2.248 seconds faster than opponent Rasmus Pederson of Denmark. The Brit established a two-second lead within the opening kilometre and eventually crossed the finish line more than three seconds ahead.
Track Cycling World Championships medal table
Track Cycling World Championships results and full schedule
Wednesday-Saturday times BST, Sunday times GMT
WEDNESDAY 22 OCTOBER
Scratch race 10 km - Final - Women
🥇Lorena Wiebes (NED)
🥈Amalie Dideriksen (DEN)
🥉Prudence Fowler (NZL)
Team sprint - Final - Women
🥇Netherlands (Kimberley Kalee, Hetty van de Wouw, Steffie van der Peet)
🥈Great Britain (Emma Finucane, Iona Moir, Rhianna Parris-Smith)
🥉Australia (Alessia McCaig, Molly McGill, Kristine Perkins)
Team sprint - Final - Men
🥇Netherlands (Roy van den Berg, Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen)
🥈Great Britain (Joe Truman, Matthew Richardson, Hamish Turnball)
🥉Australia (Daniel Barber, Ryan Elliott, Leigh Hoffman)
THURSDAY 23 OCTOBER
Men’s scratch - Final - Men
🥇Moritz Augenstein (GER)
🥈Yanne Dorenbos (NED)
🥉Iuri Leitao (POR)
Men’s keirin - Final - Men
🥇Harrie Lavreysen (NED)
🥈Leigh Hoffman (NZL)
🥉Jeffrey Hoogland (NED)
Elimination race - Final - Women
🥇Lara Gillespie (IRL)
🥈Katie Archibald (GBR)
🥉Helene Hesters (BEL)
Team pursuit - Final - Men’s
🥇Denmark
🥈Australia
🥉New Zealand
Team sprint - Final - Men’s
🥇Netherlands
🥈Great Britain
🥉Australia
FRIDAY 24 OCTOBER
Points race - Final - Men
🥇Josh Tarling (GBR)
🥈Peter Moore (USA)
🥉Clement Petit (FRA)
Kilometre time trial - Final - Men
🥇Harrie Lavreysen (NED)
🥈Jeffrey Hoogland (NED)
🥉 Joe Truman (GBR)
Individual pursuit - Finals - Men
🥇Josh Charlton (GBR)
🥈Rasmus Pedersen (DEN)
🥉Anders Johnson (USA)
Omnium - Women
🥇Lorena Wiebes(NED)
🥈Marion Borras (FRA)
🥉Amalie Dideriksen (DEN)
Sprint - Finals - Women
🥇Hetty van de Wouw (NED)
🥈Mina Sato (JPN)
🥉Alina Lysenko (Neutral athlete)
SATURDAY 25 OCTOBER
Morning session (3pm to 7.43pm)
- Kilometre time trial qualifying - Women
- Sprint qualifying - Men
- Omnium - Scratch 10km - Men
- Sprint - 1/16 Final - Men
- Individual pursuit - qualifying - Women
- Omnium - Tempo race 10km - Men
Afternoon session (9.30pm to 1.10am)
- Kilometre time trial - Final - Women
- Sprint - 1/4 Final 1 - Men
- Madison 30km - Final - Women
- Omnium - Elimination - Men
- Sprint - 1/4 Final 2 - Men
- Individual pursuit - Finals - Women
- Sprint - 1/4 Finals 3 - Men
- Omnium - Points race 25km - Men
SUNDAY 26 OCTOBER
Morning session (2pm to 3.11pm)
- Sprint - Semi-Final 1 - Men
- Keirin - 1st round - Women
- Sprint - Semi-Final 2 - Men
- Keirin - Repechages - Women
- Sprint - Semi-Final 3 - Men
Afternoon session (4.30pm to 8.18pm)
- Keirin - 2nd round - Women
- Sprint - Finals 1 - Men
- Points race 25km - Final - Women
- Keirin - 3rd round - Women
- Elimination - Final - Men
- Sprint - Finals 2 - Men
- Keirin - Final (7th-12th place) - Women
- Keirin - Final (1st-6th place) - Women
- Sprint - Finals 3 - Men
- Madison 50km - Final - Men
How to watch the Track Cycling World Championships
The 2025 Track World Championships will be broadcast live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Friday’s events from 9pm-1am BST will be live on BBC Three, while Sunday’s action will be broadcast from 4.30-7.15pm GMT on BBC Two and 7.15-9pm on BBC Three.
Who are the Brits competing?
This year the British squad encompasses both multiple Olympic and world champions in Archibald and Finucane - the latter competing in the sprint and team sprint - and debutants including Rhian Edmunds, Iona Moir and Rhianna Parris-Smith.
Individual pursuit reigning champion Anna Morris has set two world records already this year and will look to translate that form into a successful title defence, while world team pursuit silver medallist Charlie Tanfield will be hoping to go one better this time around alongside Michael Gill and Will Tidball.
Giro d’Italia stage winner Josh Tarling will also make his elite track world championships debut after a lengthy injury lay-off on the road, partnering Mark Stewart in the Madison.
Matt Richardson will finally make his track world championships debut for Great Britain after switching from representing Australia after last year’s Paris Olympics.
Great Britain squad
Men’s endurance: Matthew Bostock, Josh Charlton, Michael Gill, Mark Stewart, Josh Tarling, Charlie Tanfield, Will Tidball
Women’s endurance: Katie Archibald, Meg Barker, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech, Anna Morris, Jessica Roberts
Men’s sprint: Harry Ledingham-Horn, Matt Richardson, Joe Truman, Hamish Turnbull
Women’s sprint: Lauren Bell, Rhian Edmunds, Emma Finucane, Iona Moir, Rhianna Parris-Smith
Last year GB matched the best medal haul of 13 medals, with only the Netherlands finishing ahead of them.
