Tour de France 2025 prize money: How much does each stage winner earn?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar begins his bid for a fourth Tour de France title on Saturday, seeking to cement his status among cycling's greatest all-rounders, with rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel hoping to find a weakness in his armour.

The race's 112th edition begins in Lille, with Slovenia's Pogacar, who previously triumphed in 2020, 2021, and 2024, aiming to join Britain's Chris Froome in the elite club of four-time winners.

That would edge him closer to the record five titles held by Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Miguel Indurain.

Along the way, Pogacar will earn plenty of reward for his efforts. Riders secure bonuses from their teams for their exploits on the bike during the Tour, but there is plenty of prize money on offer from race organisers ASO too. They scoop prize money for stage wins, combativity awards, King of the Mountains points and much more.

Here’s a full breakdown of the prize money on offer at the 2025 Tour de France:

Tour de France prize money

The total prize pot of the 2024 Tour de France is €2.5m and the overall winner of the general classification receives 20% of that figure, taking home €500,000.

€500,000 €200,000 €100,000 €70,000 €50,000 €23,000 €11,500 €7,600 €4,500 €3,800 €3,000 €2,700 €2,500 €2,100 €2,000 €1,500 €1,300 €1,200 €1,100 €1,000

Every other finisher receives €1,000 in Paris.

Individual stage prize money

Winning a stage of the Tour nets €11,000.

€11,000 €5,500 €2,800 €1,500 €830 €780 €730 €670 €650 €600 €540 €470 €440 €340 €300 €300 €300 €300 €300 €300

Green & polka dot jersey prize money

The winner of the points classification for the best sprinter takes home €25,000, as does the King of the Mountains.

€25,000 €15,000 €10,000 €4,000 €3,500 €3,000 €2,500 €2,000

open image in gallery Jasper Philipsen is favourite for the green jersey ( AP )

White jersey prize money

The best young rider at the end of the Tour (aged 25 and under) takes away €20,000.

€20,000 €15,000 €10,000 €5,000

open image in gallery Remco Evenepoel was the best young rider in 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

There are other prizes to be won throughout the Tour de France. The daily combativity award comes with a €2,000 purse, and the overall combativity award earns the winner €20,000.

There is €800 for the first rider over the top of each hors categorie climb, €600 for category one, €400 for category two, €300 for category three and €200 for category four ascents.

The leader of each classification receives €300 per day, except for the general classification who receives €500.

The winner of the Souvenir Henri Desgrange – the first rider over the top of the highest point of the race – earns €5,000. This year that mark is at the top of the Col de la Loze at the summit finish of stage 18.

The winner of the team classification, which is decided by the cumulative time of each team’s three fastest finishers, is awarded €50,000, with the fastest team on each day also earning €2,800. This money is traditionally shared around the team.