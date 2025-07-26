Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The penultimate stage of the Tour de France is a hilly 184km route from Nantua to Pontarlier, after the conclusion of the Alpine stages yesterday.

Thymen Arensman won a truncated Stage 19 in the mountains after breaking away from Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, while Oscar Onley’s podium dream took a hit as he lost time to Florian Lipowitz.

There are four categorised climbs but this could be a day for the puncheurs, and potentially significant for the points classification. And it may bring more twists in the general classification, too, with the steep Cote de Thesy coming towards the end of the stage.

But barring any late drama, Pogacar’s tight grip on the yellow jersey looks set to last all the way to Paris, as he comes closer to a fourth Tour de France triumph of his career.

Follow all the action and latest updates from Stage 20 of the Tour de France below.