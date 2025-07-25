Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 19 route and updates as Jonas Vingegaard faces final reckoning with Tadej Pogacar
The Tour de France comes to a head with one final Alpine stage - and it’s now or never for Jonas Vingegaard to seize Tadej Pogacar’s crown
The Tour de France features one final day in the Alps for the general classification contenders to launch an all-out assault for yellow.
Stage 18 of the Tour de France promised high drama and it delivered, but despite their best efforts, Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike were unable to break the resolve of Tadej Pogacar.
The yellow jersey in fact extended his lead over the Dane by another 11 seconds, leaving he and his team with a mountain to climb, both physically and metaphorically, on stage 19, the final mountain stage of this year’s race.
Ben O’Connor was a deserving winner of the race’s queen stage, while Oscar Onley’s superb Tour continued as he cut his deficit to Florian Lipowitz to 22 seconds, with the Scot now standing on the brink of the white jersey and a maiden Grand Tour podium place.
Follow all the action on Stage 19 with the liveblog below:
Stage 19 preview
Tour de France organisers have edited what was set to be an enthralling day in the Alps to avoid cow culling taking place near the stage 19 route.
The discovery of a contagious disease amongst cattle has meant the route will be shortened from 129.9 kilometres to just 95km with two climbs – the 11.3km Cote d’Hery-sur-Ugine and the 13.7km Col des Saisies – removed.
An outbreak of nodular dermatitis meant the affected herd has needed to be culled and race organisers have taken the decision to divert the route in light of “distress” amongst those farmers concerned.
The planned 4,550m of elevation gain has been reduced to 3,250m. Both HC climbs are still on the route plan, with the final one to La Plagne topping out at over 2,000m above sea level.
New stage 19 route revealed after Tour de France altered to avoid cow culling
Good afternoon
Bonjour and welcome to stage 19 of the Tour de France, the final major mountainous test of this year’s race.
It’s the last day in the Alps, and that means it’s Jonas Vingegaard’s last chance to go all-in for yellow. Buckle in...
