Liveupdated

Tour de France 2025 live: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard set for almighty tussle on Alpine queen stage

The general classification battle will come to a head on this make-or-break Alpine showdown

Flo Clifford
Thursday 24 July 2025 04:31 EDT
Comments
Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The battle for the Tour de France crown reignites today on the first of a fiendishly difficult Alpine double-header: the race’s ‘queen stage’ to Courchevel.

All of the general classification favourites stayed safe in the melee of stage 17, when Jonathan Milan came out on top in dismally wet conditions at the end of a 160km run from Bollene to Valence.

His major sprint rival Tim Merlier was held up in a crash in the final kilometre which brought down several sprinters, including last year’s green jersey winner Biniam Girmay, whose torrid Tour continued as he was helped over the line by teammates clutching his collarbone.

But today the sprinters will be in survival mode as the yellow jersey favourites battle for supremacy on the toughest stage yet - and Jonas Vingegaard tries to dent Tadej Pogacar’s commanding overall lead.

Follow all the action on stage 18 with the liveblog below:

Stage 17 report

Jonathan Milan avoided a late crash in Valence to sprint to his second victory of this year's Tour de France and strengthen his grip on the green jersey while Tadej Pogacar stayed safe in yellow.

Several riders went down in wet, slippery conditions entering the last kilometre of the 160km stage from Bollene, blocking the road and leaving less than a dozen riders to contest the sprint - and from their number it was no surprise to see the in-form Milan hold off a late charge from Jordi Meeus.

It was a victory Milan needed in the fight for the points leader's green jersey as his advantage over Pogacar at the start of the day was 11 points, and given this could prove to be the last chance for the sprinters with the Montmartre climb added to Sunday's final stage into Paris.

Jonathan Milan sprints to second Tour de France win on crash-hampered stage 17

The Lidl-Trek sprinter avoided a major crash in the final kilometre to sprint for victory in Valence
Flo Clifford24 July 2025 09:57

Stage 18 start time

An early start today: 12.10pm local time, 11.10am BST, with an expected finish of around 5.10pm local time (4.10pm BST). A long old day in the saddle.

Flo Clifford24 July 2025 09:50

Stage 18 route map and profile

Tour de France 2025 – stage 18 map
Tour de France 2025 – stage 18 map (letour)
Tour de France 2025 – stage 18 profile
Tour de France 2025 – stage 18 profile (letour)
Flo Clifford24 July 2025 09:45

Stage 18 preview

The Tour may not be won here - it may have already been won, with Tadej Pogacar leading by more than four minutes - but it can certainly be lost.

Today’s stage 18 is undoubtedly the ‘queen stage’ of this year’s race: 171.5km from Vif to Courchevel, traversing the high Alps and three hors-categorie climbs, some of the most gruelling in the entire Tour de France repertoire.

The riders will also have keep something in the tank for another punishing stage to come on Friday, with nearly as much climbing to crest.

It’s a classic shark’s-tooth profile today, climbing and descending all day with a brief prelude of some gentler uphill to get things underway, and a small valley section before the day’s final climb.

And it’s not just the GC favourites who will be eyeing glory: if Lenny Martinez wants to win the polka-dot jersey over Tadej Pogacar, its current custodian, he’ll need to claim serious points on today’s stage - meaning we’re likely to see fireworks all day, both from the breakaway and the yellow jersey contenders.

(AFP/Getty)
Flo Clifford24 July 2025 09:40

Stage 18 preview

Following one more comparatively relaxed day for the general classification on stage 17’s full-throttle, chaotic sprint finish, won by the green jersey of Jonathan Milan, the battle for the overall title reignites today.

Milan came out on top in dismally wet conditions at the end of a 160km run from Bollene to Valence, a transitional stage taking the riders out of Provence and towards the traditional battleground of the Alps.

His major sprint rival Tim Merlier was held up in a crash in the final kilometre which brought down several sprinters, including last year’s green jersey winner Biniam Girmay, whose torrid Tour continued as he was helped over the line by teammates clutching his collarbone.

But with the final sprint day before Paris out the way, the Tour de France now reaches its climax on stages 18 and 19: a double-header of hideously difficult Alpine stages back-to-back.

Flo Clifford24 July 2025 09:35

Good morning

Bonjour et bienvenue to stage 18 of the Tour de France. It’s an absolute behemoth and could very well decide the destiny of this year’s Tour crown. Allez!

Tadej Pogacar emerges from the fog during stage 14
Tadej Pogacar emerges from the fog during stage 14 (Reuters)
Flo Clifford24 July 2025 09:30

