Tour de France 2025 live: Sprinters face battle to control stage 17 as race heads for the Alps
Stage 17 of the Tour de France is the penultimate opportunity for the sprinters to take glory - if the breakaway specialists don’t beat them to it
The Tour de France continues with what is sure to be another frenetic, fast-paced stage as the race transitions away from Provence to the high Alps, with the sprinters eyeing victory on this 160km run from Bollene to Valence.
Stage 16 more than delivered on drama as Valentin Paret-Peintre ended the drought of stage wins for the home nation with a victory in a thrilling two-up sprint atop the legendary Mont Ventoux, getting the better of Ireland’s Ben Healy.
Paret-Peintre’s victory - just his third at WorldTour level - marked his maiden Tour de France win and ensured the yellow jersey of Tadej Pogacar and his rival Jonas Vingegaard were denied glory on one of the Tour’s most legendary climbs. The pair were locked together all the way up the climb before Pogacar dropped the Dane in the closing metres, while Vingegaard’s frustration was compounded by a crash with a wayward photograph in the finish area.
Stage 16 results
- Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step) in 4:03:19
- Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), same time
- Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) +4”
- Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal Quick-Step) +14”
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) +43”
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) +45”
- Enric Mas (Movistar) +53”
- Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) +1’17”
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +1’51”
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +1’53”
Stage 16 recap
Stage 17 start time
Today’s stage has a neutralised start time of 1.35pm local time (12.35pm BST), with an expected finish time of 5.10pm local time (4.10pm BST).
Stage 17 preview
There’s precious little for the sprinters to enjoy in the final week of the Tour de France, having struggled up Mont Ventoux yesterday and with the prospect of three frankly gruesome days in the Alps still to come.
But today is the penultimate chance for the fast men, and quite possibly the only clear-cut sprint left in this year’s race. Stage 21 is traditionally of course a day for the sprinters, with loop after loop of Paris building to a nerve-wracking crescendo and the final launch down the Champs-Elysees.
But the introduction of several laps of the category-four Montmartre climb has thrown a spanner in the works for the sprinters, meaning that stage 21 could look a lot like stage 11 in Toulouse: in theory a ‘flat’ stage that’s really anything but.
So today’s 160km run from Bollene to Valence may really be last chance saloon - so it seems safe to say, it’ll be a chaotic, frenzied day at the very least.
Good morning
Bonjour et bienvenue to stage 17 of the Tour de France!
Today’s stage is a classic transitional stage as we head out of Provence and towards the high Alps - but with plenty of teams still sans a stage win, this could come down to the expected sprint, or a breakaway could bag a surprise victory.
