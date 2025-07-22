Tour de France 2025 live: Mathieu van der Poel abandons ahead of Stage 16 battle on route to Mont Ventoux
Yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar could add a fifth stage win to an already-superb Tour de France with victory atop Mont Ventoux today
The Tour de France has made it through a gruelling three days in the Pyrenees and the riders have enjoyed a well-earned rest day in Montpellier - but hostilities recommence today as the race enters the Alps for the first time.
Tadej Pogacar rampaged through the Pyrenees, winning atop Hautacam on stage 12, then demolishing the field in the time trial on stage 13, and those back-to-back wins have gone some way to ensuring the destiny of the Tour de France title is looking fairly well sewn up.
Now with a rest day in his legs Pogacar’s stranglehold over this Tour is likely to continue as the race returns to his favourite terrain, with the ‘Giant of Provence’ - Mont Ventoux - the star of the show today. It’s the only climb on the menu on a 171.5km run from Montpellier to the summit, setting up an intriguing day’s racing.
But while Pogacar reigns supreme, another star of the peloton Mathieu van der Poel has been forced to withdraw from the Tour de France with pneumonia, leaving the battle for the green jersey wide open.
Movers and shakers on GC
There wasn’t any significant move in the general classification on Sunday’s stage 15, but Ineos Grenadiers’ Carlos Rodriguez enjoyed back-to-back days in the break and leapfrogged Ben Healy, who was back in the peloton, into ninth place overall.
Tadej Pogacar - 'Beyond happiness'
And here’s what teammate Tadej Pogacar had to say: “I’m more happy for him than when I win - beyond happiness.”
ITV4 then asked him about his over-four minute lead heading into the third week.
“Normally the Tour second week is easier mountains, more for breakaways, the third week is always hardest. But this week was one of the hardest second weeks of the Tours that I’ve ridden,” he said, with the interview interjecting, “because of you!” at which he laughs.
“We still have big, big mountains to come. There’s still seven days or something to Paris and we need to fight until the end.”
'I was so happy I forgot to celebrate' - Tim Wellens
Here’s what Tim Wellens had to say at the end of his brilliant solo victory on stage 15.
“It is a very special victory. Everybody knows the Tour de France but not many people win in the Tour de France so it was very beautiful.
“I felt super good today. On the last climb of the day I felt really good. I knew the others felt really good but I knew I had to go solo. At the top of the climb I found my moment and I felt I had the legs to keep it to the end.
“I knew I had to enjoy the moment and kept riding until the end so I had a big gap to enjoy it and maybe put my bike in the air after the finish - but I was so happy I forgot to do it!”
General classification after stage 15
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) in 54:20:44
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) +4:13
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +7:53
- Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) +9:18
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea - B&B Hotels) +10:21
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +10:34
- Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +12:00
- Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) +12:33
- Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) +18:26
- Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost) +18:41
Stage 15 results
- Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) in 3:34:09
- Victor Campenaerts (Visma - Lease a Bike) +1:28
- Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) +1:36
- Wout van Aert (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)
- Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe)
- Paul Penhoet (Groupama FDJ)
- Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies)
- Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost)
- Valentin Madouas (Groupama FDJ), all at same time
Stage 15 report
Tim Wellens had time to high-five fans inside the final kilometre as he soloed to victory on stage 15 of the Tour de France into Carcassonne with his team-mate Tadej Pogacar retaining the yellow jersey.
Wellens, 34, completed his set of Grand Tour stage victories, attacking from a reduced four-man breakaway with 44 kilometres remaining of the 169km stage from Muret.
The Belgian national champion quickly opened a sizeable gap before the long downhill run into the medieval city, where his margin of victory over compatriot Victor Campenaerts was 1:28.
Tim Wellens completes set of Grand Tour victories with solo win on stage 15
Stage 16 start time
Another earlier start today with an early finish too: 12.10pm local time for the neutralised start, 11.10am BST, with an expected arrival time of 4.45pm local time (3.45pm BST).
Stage 16 preview
Isolated in the landscape, towering over the Rhone valley and on the periphery of the Alps proper, Mont Ventoux is something of an outlier among the Tour’s formidable ascents - but that makes it no less beastly.
15.7km long at an average gradient of 8.8%, reaching 1,910m above sea level, it has long been established in the annals of Tour history and plenty of riders will fancy writing their names into the history books with victory on its summit today.
